ALTOONA – Trey McGough matched a career-high seven shutout innings and fueled an Altoona victory as the Curve defeated the Erie SeaWolves 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of 4,980 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
McGough, a Ferndale Area High School Graduate, struck out five batters, did not walk a batter and allowed just four singles in the outing. The Pittsburgh Pirates' 24th-round selection in the 2019 draft earned the Curve's Pitcher of the Year award, which was announced on Saturday. McGough has a 5-5 record and 3.54 ERA in 17 starts with the Curve.
Yerry De Los Santos tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his second appearance off the injured list for Altoona.
Cristofer Melendez recorded two strikeouts in the ninth, but allowed two runs and five baserunners on three walks and two hit batsmen. Nathan Kirby earned the save, striking out the only batter he faced for the final out of the game.
Grant Koch hit his first Double-A home run in the third inning, a two-run blast off Erie starter A.J. Ladwig to give Altoona a 2-0 lead. Matt Fraizer scored two more in the fourth on a double down the right-field line. Fraizer scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to cap off the Curve scoring.
Ji-Hwan Bae went 1-for-4 on Sunday afternoon, extending his on-base streak to a season-high 22 games, passing Oneil Cruz for the longest this season by a Curve batter. During the stretch, Bae is batting .338 with a .462 on-base percentage.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Curve presented their team awards for the season. LHP Cam Alldred was awarded the team’s “Fireman of the Year” award as the team’s top relief pitcher, INF Josh Bissonette was awarded the team’s “Unsung Hero” award for his underappreciated efforts at the plate and in the field and 1B Mason Martin earned the team’s Most Valuable Player award.
