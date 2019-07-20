Ferndale High School graduate Trey McGough continues to build on a strong rookie season in the minor leagues.
The 6-foot-3 left-handed relief pitcher lowered his earned run average to 0.73 in seven appearances with the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League.
McGough has a 2-0 record with 18 strikeouts and only two walks in 121/3 innings.
On Tuesday, he pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks against the Pulaski Yankees.
His wins came against the Johnson City Cardinals on July 12 (12/3 innings) and Elizabethton Twins on June 26 (2 innings).
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Mount St. Mary’s University’s McGough in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in June.
McGough isn’t the only player with ties to the region who is having success at the professional or major college summer leagues.
Tyler (T.J.) Adams, pitcher, Gulf Coast League Phillies East, rookie level: The Central Cambria High School graduate and Indiana University of Pennsylvania product tossed one inning against the Yankees East without allowing an earned run on Monday.
A left-hander, Adams is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in seven innings over six appearances.
He has six strikeouts and four walks.
Adams, who recorded the final out in Martella’s Pharmacy’s 3-2 win over New Orleans in the championship game of the 2018 AAABA Tournament, had his wins against the Blue Jays rookie teams on July 11 and July 3.
His two wins tied for the team lead. The Phillies drafted Adams in the 27th round in June.
Connor Perry, outfielder, Gulf Coast League Tigers, rookie level: The former Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors standout went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs during an 8-0 win against the Yankees East on Saturday. Perry, a University of Pittsburgh product and Norwin High School graduate, has played 16 games in the minors.
He is batting .302 (13-for-43) with three doubles and one homer.
The Detroit Tigers took Perry in the 28th round in the June Draft.
Mason Ronan, pitcher, North Adams Steeplecats, New England Collegiate Baseball League: The Penn Cambria High School graduate and rising University of Pittsburgh sophomore is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA in six starts for the Steeplecats. Ronan has 42 strikeouts and 21 walks in 26 innings pitched.
Ronan was the winning pitcher after throwing five innings during a 9-3 victory at Sanford on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.