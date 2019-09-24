LORETTO – St. Francis senior forward Alyssa McGhee was named NEC Player of the Week on Tuesday after a stellar performance in the NEC opener at Mount St. Mary’s.
McGhee, a Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic graduate, scored the game-winning goal off a long pass from Dakota Graham in the 101st minute as St. Francis picked up a 2-1 double overtime victory at Mount St. Mary’s. McGhee also recorded an assist in the match as she passed to Graham, who scored to tie the match 1-1 in the 60th minute.
McGhee and the Red Flash will be back in action to host Bryant at 3 p.m. Friday.
