MONROEVILLE – Mason Gibson and Jackson Arrington put the rest of the state on notice this weekend at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament.
Gibson, a 120-pound freshman from Bishop McCort Catholic, and Arrington, a 132-pound junior from Forest Hills, turned in dominant performances at Monroeville Convention Center in winning what might be the toughest high school tournament in the nation this season.
Gibson showed why he’s the No. 1-ranked freshman in the country and the top-ranked 120-pounder in the state in Class 2A, as he scored an astounding 101 points in his five victories over the two-day tournament. He recorded four technical falls before beating Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church – the top-ranked 120-pounder in Class 3A – 11-6 in the championship match on Saturday night.
“I’m proud but never satisfied,” Gibson said. “I came in here with the mindset to tech-fall everyone, but also to take it one match at a time. Anything can happen. I just want to put on a show and keep scoring.”
Arrington nearly matched Gibson’s scoring output, combining for 87 points in his five bouts, including a 13-5 major decision over Tyler Chappell of Seneca Valley in the championship round.
“I thought I wrestled pretty well,” said Arrington, a 2019 state champion who recently committed to North Carolina State. “I was just staying on my attacks, wrestling how I want to – not really thinking about it, but just going out and hitting moves like I do in practice.”
Arrington’s performance throughout the weekend had wrestling observers buzzing about how much he’s improved.
“It’s finally all starting to come together, and it’s fun just to watch him go out there and do what he can do,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said.
Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt finished third at 160 pounds. The Lock Haven recruit entered the tournament as the top seed but dropped a 12-9 decision to Norwin’s Chase Kranitz in the semifinals.
“It’s not the outcome I wanted, but that’s everybody’s attitude,” Weyandt said. “They think they’re going to walk into the tournament, they’re going to win it, they’re going to dominate every position. But it just wasn’t my day today.”
Weyandt beat Malvern Prep’s Owen Quinn 5-2 for third.
The Rangers, who finished eighth in the 44-team tournament, also got a seventh-place finish from sophomore Dustin Flinn at 145 pounds.
“Dustin’s one of those kids that’s putting the time in, he’s putting the work in, and he’s coming along pretty good,” Strayer said.
Erik Gibson, who is ineligible for the postseason after transferring from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort Catholic, placed third at 152 pounds in his final tournament of the season. The junior was seeded second but dropped a 6-5 semifinal match in tiebreaker 2 to Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh in one of the most exciting matches of the day.
Erik Gibson beat Hempfield Area’s Ty Linsenbigler 5-0 in his final match.
“Even that match that he lost was amazing,” Crimson Crushers coach Anthony Walters said. “(Erik Gibson and Welsh) went really hard. It shows that the whole entire tournament was watching.”
The Gibson brothers were Bishop McCort’s only entries, but the Crimson Crushers still finished 21st in the team standings.
“I’m proud of those two,” Walters said.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman finished seventh at 113 pounds, and the Lions were 18th in the team standings.
“We had a rough day today,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I thought it wasn’t our best this weekend, but it’s kind of to be expected. We know what we have to work on. It’s Powerade. It’s tough.”
Four Lions – Ross Dull (126) pounds, Luke Moore (152), Trevor Weyandt (160) and Daniel Moore (172) – finished one victory short of reaching the podium, as did Forest Hills freshman Hunter Forcellini at 120 pounds.
