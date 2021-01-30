Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.