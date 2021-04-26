Bo Bassett was thrilled to win the right to represent the United States in the Cadet Greco-Roman World Championships in Hungary, but that wasn’t the main prize the Bishop McCort Catholic seventh-grader had his eyes set on in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, this weekend.
What Bassett really wanted was to capture the freestyle title on Sunday and earn the right to chase his dream in that version of the sport.
Turns out, he was able to do both.
Bassett capped a dominant weekend with a fall over Idaho’s Mack Mauger – the same wrestler he beat Friday for the Greco-Roman championship – and will now get to wear the U.S.A. singlet in Budapest when the freestyle tournament begins in late July.
“It’s my true love, that’s for sure,” the 14-year-old said of freestyle. “It’s great to know that I can compete in freestyle and Greco and have two chances to win a world title.”
A seven-time Pennsylvania youth champion in folkstyle, Bassett proved in Wisconsin that he’s one of the nation’s best wrestlers in his age group at any weight.
He wrestled nine times on the weekend, going 9-0 with seven technical falls and two pins. He outscored his 45-kilogram competition by a combined score of 86-12.
He beat Mauger 10-0 in the first match of the best-of-3 freestyle finals on Sunday, then pinned him in the second.
“I went in thinking I could win for sure. He’s a two-time national champ in Greco, and I knew if I beat him in that I had a good chance in freestyle,” Bassett said. “I was super confident. I know that freestyle is my sport. I believe that I’m the best in the country at freestyle and hope I’m the best in the world.”
Bassett needed just 50 seconds to score a 10-0 tech fall over Oklahoma’s Stockton Allen in his first match on Saturday, then beat Oregon’s Everest Sutton 12-2 in 1:38. He scored a tech fall over Arizona’s Edwin Sierra by the same score in the semifinals.
Mason Gibson, Bassett’s cousin and Ranger Pride Wrestling teammate, had hoped to join him in Budapest, but the Bishop McCort freshman placed third at 55 kilograms.
Gibson did not compete in Greco-Roman and went 6-1 in freestyle. His lone loss was to Oklahoma’s Cael Hughes in the quarterfinals, and Gibson avenged that with an 8-0 victory in the consolation final.
Sam Herring, a Bishop McCort seventh-grader, went 0-2 in freestyle after placing fifth at 48 kilograms in Greco-Roman.
Keegan Bassett, Bo’s 12-year-old brother, won freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at 38 kilograms in the Futures tournament.
“I’m super proud of Keegan,” Bo Bassett said.
“He wrestled unbelievable – probably the best I’ve ever seen him in freestyle and Greco.”
