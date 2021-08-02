JOHNSTOWN – Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate Will Haslett announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Akron in the fall.
Haslett will be a punter on the Akron football team.
A three-year starter at Bishop McCort Catholic, Haslett was named as kicker on the West Team in the PFSCA East-West Game on May 30 in Harrisburg and was named to the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star team.
He was a Tribune-Democrat All-Area selection.
Haslett handled the Crimson Crushers’ field goal, kickoff, and punting duties, as well as playing tackle and defensive end.
As a senior, he averaged 42.5 yards per punt with a long of 60 yards on 21 punts and seven boots downed inside the 20. As a junior, he averaged 39.4 yards per punt.
In the past year, Haslett has driven to Birmingham, Alabama, numerous times, training with Mike McCabe and OneOnOne Kicking. He also was coached by head coach Tom Smith, as well as Coach Dan Santoro and Coach Ron Telenko.
Haslett received high honors in academics as a student-athlete and participated in SADD,
National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish National Honor Society, and Student Council.
Haslett intends to pursue a major in BioMedical Sciences.
He is the son of Tammy Haslett and the late William Haslett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.