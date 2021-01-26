Five local wrestlers earned seeds for the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament, to be held this weekend at Monroeville Convention Center.
Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Mason Gibson is the top seed at 120 pounds. He earned the nod over Waynesburg’s Mac Church and Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Ungar, both of whom claimed third-place medals at the 2020 PIAA tournament.
Gibson’s older brother Erik is the second seed at 152 pounds. A two-time state medalist who has committed to Cornell, Erik Gibson is behind only Alejandro Herrera-Rondon. The Seneca Valley senior is a two-time state champion who plans to wrestle for Oklahoma.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman, the 2A state runner-up at 106 pounds last season, is the second seed at 113. Greater Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary, who won the PIAA 3A title at 106 pounds a year ago, is the top seed.
Jackson Arrington, a 2019 PIAA champion who finished third last season in 2A, is the No. 3 seed at 132 pounds behind Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell and Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos.
The Rangers’ Ryan Weyandt is the No. 4 seed at 160 pounds. A PIAA fifth-place finisher a year ago, Weyandt trails Burrell’s A.J. Corrado, Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer and Brunswick’s Derek Fields in the bracket.
The event traditionally features one of the strongest high school fields in the nation, and with wrestlers from 55 schools represented, it’s one of the few large tournaments still being contested in Pennsylvania during the pandemic.
The Powerade tournament, which has made a number of changes to comply with COVID-19 policies, was pushed back a month from its normal time frame and shifted from its longtime home of Canon-McMillan High School to Monroeville.
The varsity tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday on 13 mats. The medal rounds are set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
