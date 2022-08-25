JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The McCort-Carroll Catholic Crushers football program hopes to see blue during the District 6 playoffs this season.
Actually, Crushers blue.
That’s right, the traditional Crimson will be missing when the Crushers open the second season of a co-op between Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Coach Tom Smith, also the principal at McCort, said the move to wear navy blue uniforms with gold helmets is a tribute to both Bishop Carroll’s old uniforms and Crusher legend and Notre Dame standout Pete Duranko, a former NFL lineman and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer.
The uniforms were unveiled during the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference media day event at Trojan Stadium in July.
“We wanted to get together with our friends at Bishop Carroll and really welcome them into our program,” said Smith, whose team went 3-7 during the first season of the co-op.
“We want this to be something that lasts a really long time and strengthens our programs and the schools. We combined two really great football traditions in the region.”
Duranko had a record-setting career at Johnstown Catholic (now Bishop McCort Catholic) before graduating in 1962.
He was an All-American at Notre Dame and played for the Denver Broncos.
“We thought it would be a nice idea to say, ‘The greatest Crusher in history is Pete Duranko. Pete Duranko was a Notre Dame star,’” Smith said. “We looked at that and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to model our uniforms after Notre Dame and honor Pete Duranko at the same time while welcoming our Bishop Carroll friends.’ ”
The Crushers also are trying to change the look in the LHAC standings.
Last year, McCort-Carroll beat Greater Johnstown early and added a Week 6 victory over Somerset (36-0) and a Week 10 win over Westmont Hilltop (32-20). The three wins came against teams with a combined 4-26 record.
“We feel toward the end of last year that we started to mesh pretty well,” Smith said. “We felt we finished strong at the end of the season. We had the merger and a couple other distractions that made it difficult to come together early in the season.
“Headed into this season we’re a whole lot better off knowing what’s ahead of us,” Smith said.
“We feel very confident that we’re going to be much improved from where we were a year ago. We feel we can be much more competitive in the league.”
On paper, the Crushers have one of the area’s top play-makers returning at quarterback in senior Trystan Fornari, who ranked fifth in the area with 1,548 passing yards and nine touchdowns as well as 469 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground in 2021. But Smith said Fornari suffered a knee injury during the offseason and is rehabilitating his leg.
“Trystan Fornari is back, but he recently injured his knee and he’s going to be rehabbing an ACL tear,” said Smith, who said the quarterback soon might be cleared to return. “Fortunately for us, we have a young man, Johnny Golden, who we think is pretty good as well.
“Johnny Golden is going to come out and be the starter at quarterback to start the season,” Smith said. “We believe Trystan will be healthy at some point in the season. We’re not sure when he will be ready. He could be cleared early. It will be a slow transition. We trust Johnny to do the job. Once Trystan is healthy enough, we believe he’ll be ready to play.”
A senior, Golden is one of 11 Bishop Carroll Catholic players on the roster, Smith said. Golden passed for 298 yards last season. Junior Brock Beppler also has taken snaps at quarterback during camp, the coach said.
“We feel that we have a lot of experience in the skill positions,” Smith said. “We moved to the spread offense last year and got a lot of people involved. This year it’s going to be more so. We think if we continue to build on that, we’re going to be in good shape with those skill positions. We return four starters on the offensive line.”
Smith listed the returnees on the line as seniors Evan Scarton, Diondre Chatman, Jacob Harker and Andrew Pakstis.
“We have a lot of momentum,” Harker said. “We want to hit the ground running and have a great season this year. We have a lot of great players. We’re ready to go.”
The Crushers have adapted quickly during the second year of the co-op.
“The line is good. It’s consisting mostly of seniors,” Pakstis said. “We have good chemistry together.”
The same might be said of the two programs that have merged into one.
“We have more chemistry with the Bishop Carroll kids,” Pakstis said. “I think the defense and offense has been shored up even better. I think we have a lot of talent on this team and we’re going to do really well.”
Smith said the Crushers have a common goal of advancing to the playoffs and winning in the postseason, something both Bishop McCort and Bishop Carroll teams did on the regular basis in the 1990s and 2000s.
“Our goal is to make the Single-A playoffs, which we were not eligible for a year ago due to the new merger,” Smith said. “We feel if we can make a push to get in the Single-A playoffs and be competitive in the conference, we feel we have a shot to compete for a title in Single-A.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.