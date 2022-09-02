LORETTO – A pair of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference teams looking to rebound from opening-week losses faced off Friday night as McCort-Carroll hosted Somerset at St. Francis University.
Big plays on defense and special teams by the Crushers complemented an outstanding all-around performance by quarterback Johnny Golden, and that combination of success in all three phases of the game allowed McCort-Carroll to control the action and roll to a 50-7 victory.
“I’m proud of our kids for the resilience they showed,” said McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith. “We had some sloppy football early in the game, but we made some adjustments and turned it around.”
Golden sparked a Crushers offense that rolled up 337 total yards. The senior signal-caller rushed for 113 yards and three scores on 14 carries, while completing 6 of 9 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ibn Shaheed.
“We turned the page and moved on from last week,” Golden said. “Monday, we went to work, and focused completely on this game, and the outcome was this.”
Defensively, the Crushers (1-1) limited Somerset (0-2) to just 50 total yards and forced five Golden Eagle turnovers.
“We made some splash plays, and that moved our team in the right direction where we could get some confidence,” said Smith.
The teams traded turnovers on the first three possessions of the game. After Shaheed came up with the Crushers’ second interception of the first quarter, three plays later, Golden connected with Shaheed for a 55-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Lukas Conner then hit the first of his four extra points to make it 7-0.
After a three-and-out by Somerset on the ensuing series, the Crushers’ Jacob Yatsky blocked a punt and returned it 18 yards.
“We had no quit, we kept swinging, we didn’t back away, but we just made a bunch of mistakes,” said Somerset coach Jeff Urban. “Against a quality football team like McCort, the scoreboard is going to reflect that.”
Runs of 27 and 11 yards by McCort-Carroll’s Brock Beppler keyed a five-play, 47-yard scoring drive that was capped off by Golden’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
McCort-Carroll broke the contest open with two straight touchdown drives to open the third quarter. Golden followed a 22-yard sprint on the initial play of the second half by hitting Shaheed in stride for a 48-yard score.
Following a three-and-out by Somerset on the next series, the Crushers’ Zander Sekerak was in the right place at the right time to snare a 43-yard deflected pass by Golden.
Two plays later, Golden found the end zone from 17 yards away to make it 35-0.
McCort-Carroll defensive tackle Andrew Pakstis scooped up a fumble and rumbled 33 yards for a touchdown later in the third quarter, and the Crushers completed their scoring on Golden’s 27-yard run early in the fourth.
The Golden Eagles averted the shutout with just over three minutes remaining when Carson Sanner found Cole Perry open along the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown, and Logan Baker added the extra point to set the eventual final.
McCort-Carroll will host Richland next Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and Somerset will return home to welcome Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
