WINDBER – The McConnellsburg Spartans dominated possession and rode a big offensive performance from senior Landon Seiders to defeat the Conemaugh Township Indians 3-0 and win the District 5 Class A boys soccer championship game Friday at Windber Stadium.
Seiders was the star of the show for the top-seeded Spartans, recording a hat trick that included two dazzling long-range efforts. Seiders’ first goal opened the scoring just before halftime then he put the game away with a pair of second half markers just a minute apart.
“He lives for the big moment and tonight he stepped up,” said Spartans coach Cory Houck of Seiders. “He takes the big-game nerves and turns them into a crazy energy.”
It was a rather slow start to the contest, but after a few minutes of the two sides acclimating to one another, the game began to open up and chances arrived for both sides. Seiders nearly began his big night with a close call just five minutes into the game. Seiders unleashed a rocket on goal from 20 yards out, forcing Indians’ goalkeeper DJ Ciarimboli to make a sprawling save.
After giving up the early scoring chance to Seiders, the Indians pushed back and found a scoring opportunity themselves.
Off a pinpoint cross from Connor Szapka, forward Herman Zilch found himself alone on goal from just five yards out, but Spartans goalkeeper Caleb Strait came up with the clutch save to keep the game scoreless.
From that point forward, it was all Spartans although they had to wait until right before the halftime buzzer before breaking through. Taking control of possession allowed the Spartans to create scoring chances and wear the Indians defense down.
After watching a handful of first half chances go by the wayside with nothing to show for it, the Spartans broke the deadlock with just 33 seconds left in the first half. Seiders collected a pass and unleashed a rocket from 30 yards out that sailed past Ciarimboli and into the back of the net.
Momentum was on the Spartans’ side to begin the second half and they continued to push forward in an effort to put the game out of reach. Xavier Buterbaugh came close to extending the advantage, ringing a shot off the crossbar 10 minutes into the second half.
With the Indians pushing forward nearing the midway point of the second half, Seiders was able to break through the defense and run onto a through ball from the midfield and deposit it into the net for a 2-0 Spartans lead.
About 90 seconds later, Seiders put the game on ice and completed his hat trick with a second long-range cracker. Pushing towards the boundary, Seiders unleashed a shot towards goal that kept rising before hitting the back netting for a 3-0 lead.
“This McConnellsburg team is good, they put 11 quality players on the pitch,” said Indians coach Kelly Kramer. “They’re hard to matchup against but my guys battled.”
With a commanding lead in hand, the Spartans locked down on defense and finished off the final 20 minutes of action to seal the victory and be crowned District 5 champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.