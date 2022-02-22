DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – With the game tied, Kendyl Traux converted a layup down low with 2.4 seconds left in regulation to push sixth-seeded McConnellsburg past third-seeded Conemaugh Township 37-35 and into the District 5 Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday night.
“They really wanted it, they kept their composure, and they knew what they had to do,” McConnellsburg coach Dot Doyle said. “They’ve been in those situations all year, so they knew what they were doing.”
In the dying seconds, Traux was able to get open in the paint and lay in the winning basket with under three seconds left.
A desperation heave from the Indians as the horn sounded bounced off the backboard and sent the Spartans bench into celebration as they advanced to the semifinals.
“They fought, they never gave up and I’m proud of them,” Conemaugh Township coach Lisa Byer said. “We came back and got some stops, which mattered in a game this close.”
Right from the opening tip, Conemaugh Township (8-15) drained a pair of buckets and raced out to an early 4-0 lead.
The Indians led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.
That slow start did not carry over to the second quarter as both teams found their shooting groove and buckets started coming on both ends.
Paced by Lainnie Glenn and Bryonna Ross, the Spartans offense woke up and helped turn that early deficit into a 15-13 halftime advantage. Ross went 3-for-3 from the field in the second quarter, scoring six of her eight points in the frame.
Although the Spartans had battled back and pulled in front, the host Indians kept pace and never let the Spartans build more than a two-point lead at any point. Mya Poznanski scored six of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter, including a 3 that livened the crowd and her teammates as the back-and-forth game crept towards halftime.
With the Spartans up by two points to begin the second half, the teams continued trading blows throughout the second half as the game remained in the balance until the very last seconds.
Four different players from each side contributed points in the third quarter as the teams battled through another even eight minutes of play that saw the Spartans still clinging to a two-point lead.
McConnellsburg was in a precarious position foul-wise as the final quarter began. As the physicality picked up, the referees began to call a tighter game in the second half and the Indians were in the bonus quickly while Spartans starters Traux and Essence Robinson were sitting on four fouls apiece.
Even with the prospect of fouling out hanging over her head, Traux dominated underneath in the fourth quarter. She scored eight of her team’s 14 fourth-quarter points and they needed every single one of them.
A pair of 3s by Glenn (15 points) was the only other scoring the Spartans could muster in the frame as the teams continued to battle on the court.
At one point, the Spartans pushed the lead to as much as five points, but the Indians kept battling and fought back.
Poznanski hit her second trey of the game to give the Indians a late lead, but the Spartans were not to be denied late on Traux’s bucket.
