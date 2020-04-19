For the first time in Brooke McCleester’s college career, she was fully healthy heading into softball season. The 2017 Conemaugh Valley graduate, who appeared in 34 basketball games for Washington & Jefferson College over her first two years as a reserve guard, focused solely on softball in 2020 and was primed for a breakthrough junior campaign. Based on the first 12 games this season, McCleester’s narrowed focus paid dividends as she led the Presidents in three major offensive categories.
But after Washington & Jefferson lost both ends of a doubleheader in Leesburg, Florida, on March 12, the NCAA canceled the rest of the spring season due to the spread of COVID-19.
“I was just in shock and upset like everyone else,” McCleester recalled the moment she received the news.
“We started hearing rumors the last day of our spring training trip in Florida about the possibility of the season being put on hold. The seniors were the most upset because that week could’ve been their last games ever.
“The underclassmen tried to stay calm, knowing this wasn’t going to be our last season. We gave as much support to our seniors, but it was hard for all of us to try to understand that the season was over before it really even began.”
The 5-foot-5 second baseman was 14-for-33 as she led the team in batting average (.424), on-base percentage (.537) and runs scored (10), mostly hitting leadoff or No. 3 in the order.
She also compiled a .953 fielding percentage with 35 putouts and 26 assists.
Considering McCleester was off to the best start of her career, the news especially hit hard.
“It absolutely did hurt even more because this was my first collegiate season that I started off the year healthy,” she said.
“Also, this was my first year giving softball 100% of my time. I chose not to play basketball this year because I wanted to focus on my academics and only play one sport.”
McCleester, who scored over 1,000 points on the high school hardwood while also helping Conemaugh Valley reach the 2015 PIAA Class A softball title game, suffered a sprained MCL (medial collateral ligament) in her right knee during her freshman basketball season. Last spring, she gutted through the softball slate with a broken finger on her throwing hand, which occurred during an ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) Tournament basketball game. Not dealing with the bumps and bruises carrying over from basketball season helped McCleester thrive on the diamond.
“I do believe with just focusing on softball, I was more fresh going into the beginning of the softball season,” the computing information studies major said. “Basketball usually ended the week before we left for our spring training trip. Honestly, I wasn’t afraid of not being ready to play softball, I was more nervous of not having such a strong bond with my softball teammates as I did with my basketball teammates. I was more confident in myself and my relationship with my team.”
The two-time all-state softball team member in high school also credited her blistering start to her summer training with Jamel Felder at Big Dawg Built, located on Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown.
“He (Felder) really focused on getting me faster and stronger,” she said. “I did a lot of intense footwork drills, speed/agility workouts and weight lifting. I also had more time to practice softball all year round and really get ready for the season. With playing both sports, I had to give basketball more of my time due to the length of the season.”
McCleester insisted there was no major overhaul of her swing after her batting average dipped from .297 as a freshman down to .243 last spring. A more calm approach helped McCleester prosper in the right-handed batter’s box for Washington & Jefferson, a Division III member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“I think Brooke had a better mentality going into the box, a much more relaxed and fun mentality,” Washington & Jefferson coach Marissa Rush said.
“We also made sure that she wasn’t swinging out of herself, and trying to do too much.
‘The triples and home runs will come. She made great adjustments with staying back on the ball and going with the pitch. But you could tell she was really having fun this year, and I think that was the biggest thing that helped.”
Heading into 2020, McCleester was fixated on being more aggressive early in the count and mentally locking in during key situations with runners on base.
“This year, I wanted to focus on better pitch selection and hitting situations,” she said. “In the past two seasons, I found myself getting behind in the count a lot. So in the offseason, I worked on recognizing good pitches that I could hit successfully early in the count. I also practiced a lot of hitting situations with a runner on third and one out, a runner on second and two outs. My coach emphasized situational hitting a lot and putting the ball in play.”
McCleester, who aided the Conemaugh Valley softball team in claiming three WestPAC titles and two District 6 crowns, ended the 2020 season on a nine-game hitting streak.
She produced four multi-hit games and concluded with a .545 slugging percentage and six walks compared to three strikeouts.
On what turned out to be the final day of the season, she went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a run batted in.
Her numbers were a quantum leap forward from 2019, when a broken finger limited her to a .374 slugging percentage. As a freshman, McCleester started 23 of 30 games and provided nine doubles and 16 RBIs.
“I think she felt she had something to prove, not because of her slump last year, but because she was coming back with experience. She knew the younger players would look up to her,” said Rush, who called McCleester a clutch hitter. “She came in determined to prove why she should be a starter again.”
With the coronavirus abruptly ending the 2020 softball season just 12 games in, McCleester is determined to use this as a reminder in her daily life.
“I won’t just use this as a lesson for my senior season, but for life in general,” she said.
“Nothing is guaranteed, and anything can happen. I just know that I am even more motivated to work hard for next season and make sure my team feels the same way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.