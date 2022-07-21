Johnstown businessman Mike Migut is willing to give AAABA Tournament fans the shirt off his rack during the second night of the 77th event at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
In what is emerging as a Tuesday tradition during tournament week, Migut and his family will donate a commemorative, autographed jersey to be presented as a prize to one fan who purchases the special game-night ticket pulled in a raffle drawing. The Miguts operate Valley Printing on Main Street in Johnstown.
The 77th AAABA Tournament begins on Aug. 1.
An autographed jersey of Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski will be part of the Aug. 2 game night at the Point.
Mazeroski hit a ninth-inning, game-winning home run in Game 7 as his Pirates upset the powerhouse New York Yankees in the 1960 World Series.
“The Johnstown Oldtimers do so much to keep this tournament going for 77 events,” Migut said. “The tournament means so much to our community. We just want to support the Oldtimers and give back to the community.”
Migut and his mother, Margie, shared a glimpse of the jersey on Thursday. The white uniform features a black No. 9 with gold trim on the back. Mazeroski autographed the number and included HOF01, commemorating his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
Under the number is stitched type that says: “William ‘Bill’ Mazeroski; 1960 MLB World Series; Game 7 Forbes Field; October 13, 1960; 9th Inning Game Winning; Homerun; Pirates 10, Yankees 9; Pittsburgh Pirates World Champs.”
Migut said he won the jersey several years ago when he attended a sports memorabilia charity auction.
“I was a guest of Bruno Sammartino at a celebrity auction,” said Mike Migut, who was a close friend of the late professional wrestling legend. “I was Bruno’s guest, so I didn’t have to pay for the ticket. Bruno said, ‘You better go over there and bid on something.’ I bid on the jersey.”
In 2021, the Miguts donated an autographed Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins jersey to the AAABA Tournament second-night promotion.
There was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2019, the family presented the Oldtimers with an autographed Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey that included a special patch commemorating the 75th anniversary of the AAABA Tournament that year.
“Valley Printing has been a very huge supporter of AAABA,” Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said. “Every year, Mike and his family keep coming up with giveaway items for the public.
“It draws people to the games and the fans really enjoy the things they provide for us to give away.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.