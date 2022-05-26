LORETTO – Kaitlyn Maxwell said she prayed a lot for guidance before ultimately deciding to return to track and field this spring after a three-year hiatus. At her very first meet back, she wondered if she had received poor advice.
“It was at Susquehanna,” Maxwell said. “It was a mixture of so many different types of weather. I think it rained, snowed and sleeted all in the same day. It was very cold.
“The thought crossed my mind once or twice, ‘This is why I did an indoor sport.’ ”
It warmed up in the next few weeks, though, and so did Maxwell’s outlook.
Not long after saying she was done with competitive running for good, Maxwell, the St. Francis University women’s basketball team’s standout sophomore guard, decided to return to the other sport which had brought her so much prominence in high school, and she showed very little rust competing in the middle-distance races for the Red Flash over the past couple of months.
“Since I already had half of the semester under my belt, I thought, if I really wanted to do this and if people were willing to work with me to make it happen, I felt that was what God was telling me to do, to give it a try and have fun with it,” Maxwell said. “I didn’t really think about it until basketball season was over. I prayed about it a lot. I tried to see if I could fit it into my class schedule.”
She fit right in and didn’t miss a beat, helping the Red Flash women’s team to a Northeast Conference championship by winning the silver medal in the 800 meters and a bronze as part of the 3200 relay.
Maxwell also posted the program’s ninth-best time in the half-mile at the Red Flash Open.
“All the excitement and the support the whole entire track team gave me all came to a build at the end of the NEC track season,” Maxwell said. “It showed how much they appreciated me. It meant a lot to me.”
Maxwell wasn’t only an all-state basketball talent in high school. It could be argued she was even more accomplished on the track.
Despite losing her senior season to COVID-19, Maxwell already was a three-year state qualifier and a four-time PIAA medalist for nearby Everett Area High School. As a junior, she was the state Class 2A bronze medalist in the 400.
However, asked in the middle of basketball season at a post-game press conference if she’d ever seriously considered track and field at the college level, Maxwell laughed and said she couldn’t see herself running for another four years.
“I said ‘I couldn’t run for four years straight.’ I only had to run for six weeks,” Maxwell mischievously qualified recently. “I didn’t lie.”
St. Francis track and field coach Doug Hoover always had an eye on Maxwell, even when she was back in high school.
While he didn’t want to push her to come out for his team, that door always was open, and one couldn’t blame him for being hopeful she’d walk through it.
“Coach Keila (Whittington) wanted her for her basketball team and that was where her heart was. Certainly, I wanted to respect that,” Hoover said.
“She came to me near the end of this basketball season and said she’s interested in joining my team. I asked her explicitly what has changed. She simply said, ‘I missed it.’ The results speak for themselves. She had a tremendous impact in the Northeast Conference.”
Of course, she was an impact player in basketball, too, starting 22 games as a freshman and winning NEC freshman of the week honors once. The Red Flash’s only underclassman starter this season, Maxwell was third on the Red Flash in scoring and assists and second in steals, pouring in a career-high 21 points in St. Francis’ season opener at Temple.
Maxwell approached Whittington before going out for track.
“She said if it was something that I wanted to do and I thought that I could be an asset to the track team, she would support me in it,” Maxwell said.
“When I finally made the decision, she was, ‘OK. Let’s do this. You’re going to win it.’ ”
Maxwell said she’s fully committed to basketball now and moving forward, and her offseason training will be aimed to becoming better on the court.
Maxwell’s academic demands – she’s an engineering major – will increase in the coming year, making a return to the track next spring or the year after an iffier proposition.
Hoover hasn’t even discussed it with her. It will be entirely up to her.
“I’m still asking myself. I don’t know yet,” Maxwell said.
“I’ll definitely be praying about it.”
