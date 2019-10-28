LOYSBURG – Everett senior Kaitlyn Maxwell was a scoring machine to be reckoned with for top-seeded Windber on Monday in their District 5 Class A semifinal at Northern Bedford High School.
Maxwell, a three-sport athlete who has committed to St. Francis for basketball, scored all four goals for the Warriors in a 4-1 victory over the youthful Ramblers.
Fourth-seeded Everett earned a spot opposite No. 2 Conemaugh Township in Wednesday night’s championship game at a site and time to be determined.
“Maxwell is really a heck of a player,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “She was everywhere.
“I don’t even know what position she played. You like playing against girls like that, you just don’t like getting beat by girls like that. There’s no excuses on my part, but we are young. We started six freshmen and I have nine on my roster and they are all players. I look forward to the future. It sucks to go out like this, but it is what it is and you can’t stop it now.”
Added Everett coach Adam Whisel about Maxwell: “She is awesome and just a phenomenal athlete.”
The Warriors (15-2-1) took the lead at the 34:06 mark of the first half and made that score hold up until the half.
“I knew Windber was a good team, but our game plan was to try to control the ball and beat them to the ball and when we got a scoring opportunity, to make it count,” Whisel said. “With a player like Kaitlyn, she’s just outstanding and makes it happen.”
The Ramblers (17-3) evened the game a little over six minutes into the second half on a goal by junior Natalie Buza.
The deadlock didn’t last long, less than a minute, as Maxwell scored again to put the Warriors ahead for good. She added goals with 14:11 left and with 1:10 to go.
“I know that it was my personal goal since my freshman year to play in a district championship,” Maxwell said. “I’m glad we are going to be there.”
“I don’t think we played to our top level today, but they played very, very well,” said Coach Buza. “Our game plan was to try to contain her (Maxwell) and we failed at it.”
Windber loses just three seniors – Caroline McClain, Nikki Kaiser and Halle Bowden – from its roster.
“I am proud of all 17 of my girls, but my three seniors are going out as the winningest class of all time at Windber and that says a lot,” Coach Buza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.