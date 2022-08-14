JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Repeat winners in all but one division highlighted Saturday’s racing at Jennerstown Speedway.
Darin Mauzy, who is in his rookie season in the co-op division, won his first career race at Jennerstown. The Davidsville driver had to fight for the lead, but made the pass halfway through the race around Ken Burkholder.
In fitting fashion, Mauzy dons the paint scheme of track hall-of-famer Larry Hemminger.
Hemminger, who owns the car and is a part owner of the racetrack, was inducted into the Jennerstown Speedway Hall of Fame during a pre-race ceremony. Other inductees included pace truck driver Gary Boxler, and former drivers Rich Miller, Clate Husted (posthumously) and Gus Linder (posthumously).
Barry Awtey continued his dominant season in the late model feature. Already the track’s winningest driver, Awtey picked up his seventh win of the season, but it didn’t come easy.
Three laps into the race, Awtey was racing three-wide with Teddy Gibala and Owen Houpt for fifth.
Gibala and Houpt got together and Awtey became collateral damage. He suffered even more damage later when the cars stacked up in front of him after the restart as he drove into the back of Jeremy Shaffer and got into the wall.
Ethan Myers led the first 23 laps of the race in a new car that Awtey helps work on, but after experiencing brake issues, Myers started to fall off the pace, allowing Awtey to get by him with seven laps remaining. Jarred Barclay finished second and Brian Shipp took third.
In the pro stocks, Adam Kostelnik picked up his fifth win of the season. Kostelnik started on the pole and led all 20 laps of the feature event. He sits second in the point standings behind Jeff Giles with just six weeks left in the season. Giles finished third on Saturday night. Kyle Burkolder came home second.
It was a good night for the Kimberly Racing team. To go along with Kostelnik’s victory, the team also saw Angie Kimberly earn her third win of 2022 in the street stocks race.
Former track champion Steve Long was out in front for most of the race. Kimberly, running in third, struggled to get around Brent Bickerstaff for second.
They both caught the leader Long and made it a three-way battle for first. Kimberly finally got around Bickerstaff and used her momentum to propel to the lead, bringing her dad, Dale Kimberly, with her. The father-daughter duo finished first and second.
In the four-cylinder feature, points leader Jonathan Haburcsak had to survive several restarts to earn his fourth win of the season.
Haburcsak started on the pole and drove out to a big lead. With eight laps to go, Caleb Vasos’ car had an issue and came to stop on the track bringing out a caution flag. Vasos, who is second in the points behind Haburcsak, had to be pushed into his pit stall and did not finish the race.
Doug Glessner led all 20 laps in the modified division race. Despite missing two races this season, Glessner still sits fourth in the series point standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.