JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Forward David Matousek remarked that the Johnstown Tomahawks knew how aggressive they had to be when facing Maryland, the top team in the North American Hockey League.
After their loss on Friday, the Tomahawks made it a point to be in the right position offensively and crash the net any time the puck was shot, and the strategy paid dividends.
Johnstown tallied four goals all stemming from rebound opportunities, including Matousek's game-winner in overtime that gave the Tomahawks a 4-3 victory in front of 1,346 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“This win was huge for us,” Matousek said. “It’s great for the morale of the team. It’s tough to play against a group like Maryland that’s solid on all four lines. I’m proud of the way we played to get this win tonight.”
Despite being outshot 38-22, the Tomahawks still made the most of their limited offensive chances against Maryland goaltender William Hakansson.
Zach Aben scored two goals, one in each of the first and second periods, and Will Lawrence added a tally in the third as Johnstown handed Hakansson his first defeat of the season after winning his previous 13 starts.
“It just goes to show that if you wanna score goals in hard games, they’ve got to be greasy,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “There was nothing pretty about the goals except getting pucks on net and converting when we got the chance. It’s a prop to the guys for being in the crease.”
The win bumps Johnstown (8-9-3, 19 points) into fourth place in the NAHL's East Division standings, overtaking Maine (18 points).
The Tomahawks also snapped a four-game losing streak to Maryland, which had won its previous seven games overall. Two of the Black Bears’ four losses this season have been to Johnstown.
“They weren’t ready when we came hard for them,” Aben said. “I don’t think they expected it. We knew we just needed to get pucks on net, and all of our good things happened in the dirty areas. Facing a tough goalie like (Hakansson), you have to get it done any way possible.”
Maryland (20-4-0, 40 points) grabbed the initial lead of the game when Birch Gorman scored with a wrist shot from the point at 8:39 of the first period.
Aben responded with a tally from Anthony Galante and Drake Albers at 12:57 to tie the game after one and stuffed in another rebound to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead six minutes into the second period.
Brad McNeil scored for Maryland to even the contest at 17:09 of the second. The Tomahawks then received multiple chances to regain the lead in the third, but had two 2-on-1 chances and a breakaway opportunity from Aben snuffed out.
Lawrence finally cashed in with just over four minutes to go in the game, giving the Tomahawks a 3-2 advantage. Maryland called timeout with 2:23 remaining and pulled Hakansson in favor of an extra attacker. Brenden Piku tied the game with just 20 ticks left on the clock.
“We’ve played Maryland seven times now, so we know what to expect from them,” Aben said. “They’re never going to lie down and take defeat, which is why they’re the top team in the league right now.”
Tomahawks goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp made two key saves in overtime to help keep the game tied.
Rajalin-Scharp stopped Dimitry Kebreau on a breakaway before going full extension to glove a one-timer from Christian Catalano. He totaled 35 saves on 38 Black Bears shots.
Matousek then netted the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining in the extra period.
“He had a huge day toward the end of the game,” Letizia said of Rajalin-Scharp. “He made some great saves that kept us in it. He and the guys really wanted those two points.”
Johnstown will travel to Sewell, New Jersey, for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Rebels next weekend. The Tomahawks are 2-0-1 versus the Rebels this season.
“It’s going to be a big stretch for us,” Letizia said. “They won both games this weekend, so they’re going to be coming in feeling good. We haven’t seen them since October, so it’s going to be a test for us. Everybody’s battling in this division right now, and you don’t want to fall behind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.