LORETTO, Pa. – Jenna Mastellone walked through St. Francis University women’s basketball senior day with Haley Thomas and Karson Swogger last year fully expecting to be closing in on the end of her playing career.
It wasn’t because the 5-foot-10 wing from New York City wanted to leave St. Francis – and, with the NCAA’s COVID allowances, she had another year if she chose to take it. It was that Keila Whittington didn’t have a spare scholarship.
However, when one of St. Francis’ freshmen entered the transfer portal, it opened up a spot for Mastellone, and Whittington’s glad she did. Mastellone’s blossomed this year into a terrific player and leader.
Mastellone set a new career scoring high for the second time in four games and the third time this season, firing in 29 points as her Red Flash dumped visiting Merrimack, 70-62, in Northeast Conference action on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena for their second consecutive win after opening the season 0-14.
Kaitlyn Maxwell came off the bench to deliver 15 points for the Red Flash, who ended the game on a 14-7 run after the Warriors had gotten within one with 4:31 left. Jada Dapaa came up with nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
St. Francis put it away by forcing a 5-second violation on Merrimack with 51.3 seconds left and the Warriors looking to slice away at a seven-point difference.
“We challenged the players not just to be happy with the first win,” Whittington said. “The team stuck together during Merrimack’s run.”
Mastellone never had scored 20 points in a game before this season … or even a couple of weeks ago. She only needed 16 shots to blow away her previous career best of 23 points, set four games back.
She raised her average to 10.6 points. In her first four seasons, the MBA candidate never scored more than 7.4 points per game. Mastellone’s metamorphosis, though, is as much about individual growth and gaining an understanding between the lines.
“My confidence has grown. I think I’m just finding myself more,” Mastellone said. “It’s knowing my role on the team, but it’s outside of basketball, too. I do feel really old, but I’m just learning and trying to teach the younger kids, too.”
In a roundabout way, Mastellone admitted that she wasn’t ready to move on when she went through her first senior day.
“I knew I always wanted to stay here, and I think Coach knew that, too,” Mastellone said. “It just ended up working out.”
Coming off the bench for the first time this year, Maxwell wound up playing more minutes than her average and much of it running the offense with point guard Jordan McLemore saddled with foul problems and usual starting point Diajha Allen still sidelined with a leg injury.
It was the third game in a row and the fourth time in five outings the 5-6 sophomore from Everett has scored in double digits, and she said watching Mastellone develop has been an inspiration that has helped her and her teammates.
“I’m proud of her, for sure. I know that she’s put a lot of work in for four years and is still working hard,” Maxwell said. “Everything does when no one’s watching, it’s showing now. I look up to her for that.”
Behind most of the first half, St. Francis pulled ahead by nine less than two minutes into the third quarter on Lili Benzel’s 3-pointer.
Mastellone scored 15 in the first half, including two on a foul-line pullup with 19 seconds left that had the Red Flash holding a 29-28 edge going to the locker room. St. Francis trailed by as many as eight but wound up holding the Warriors to 25% shooting in the second quarter.
St. Francis took its first lead with 3:43 left in the first half when Maxwell came up with a loose ball at one end and dribbled 90 feet for a layup to make it 24-23 Red Flash. That came just seconds after Benzel got into the paint on the drive and pitched it to a wide-open Mastellone on the wing for an uncontested trey.
McLemore’s 3 from the wing with the shot clock running down had the Red Flash within 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. It took St. Francis 4:05 to get on the board on McLemore’s 3-pointer after Merrimack scored the first six points, but the Red Flash settled in and took over from.
“I think we have good momentum right now,” Mastellone said. “Hopefully we can keep that up.”
