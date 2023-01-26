PORTAGE – Portage’s Mason Kargo has previously stated playing for his father was special in itself, but the Mustangs senior added a personal accolade to make his final regular-season game on the Len Chappell Gymnasium floor more exceptional.
Kargo tallied a team-high 13 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as Portage overcame a cold-shooting first half to defeat Penns Manor 65-54 on Thursday night.
“I was honestly more nervous than I’ve ever been coming in,” Kargo said, “but it feels really great to finally reach it and to be a part of the special group of all the other 1,000-point scorers at Portage.”
Kargo became the second Mustang to reach the 1,000-point milestone in the past week, joining fellow senior Andrew Miko, who passed the mark during this past Friday’s win over Cambria Heights.
Kargo’s name will also be inscribed alongside his father, Travis, the 23rd-year leader of the Mustangs, on the green banner that hangs inside the gym. Travis Kargo became a member of the 1,000-point club while playing at Portage from 1988 to 1991.
“I’ve been coaching both of them since preschool,” Travis Kargo said.
“It’s great seeing both of them grow up and become such great players. I think the world of them and everyone on the team. It’s something I’ll remember forever, and I hope they will as well. It’s a lot of hard work. It definitely doesn’t come easy.”
Coming in needing nine points to hit the milestone, Mason Kargo tallied eight in the first, as his next basket in the third quarter would give him the mark.
With 6:23 remaining in the third, Mason Kargo hauled in a kick-out pass from Miko and drained a jumper from the corner, drawing an applause from the Portage student section behind him and the rest of the fans in attendance.
His younger brother, Trae, a sophomore for the Mustangs, was also on the floor.
“We’ve stuck together for so long,” said Trae Kargo, who tallied nine points from three 3-pointers. “He definitely deserved this. He’s worked so hard all throughout the last number of years, and he’s always been caring for everybody else. He really deserved it.”
The Mustangs were forced to employ an extra effort in the second half after going just 8-for-32 from the floor over the first two quarters.
Penns Manor, which shot 6 of 26, held a 21-20 lead at the break following Mark Bagley’s jumper at the buzzer.
Portage then came out of the locker room and made its first six shots to help build a 42-33 lead with 2:42 left in the third.
“In the first half, I thought we had great looks. We just didn’t make them,” Travis Kargo said. “We talked about it at halftime. We believe in those guys and those shots will fall. If they’re open, they’ll knock it down. We really showed that in the second half.”
Portage’s lead grew as high as 15 at the midpoint of the fourth quarter following an 8-0 run.
The Mustangs posted a 20-for-33 shooting tally during the second half, resulting in Portage outscoring its first-half total in both the third (24 points) and fourth quarters (21).
Five Mustangs recorded nine or more points. Miko finished with 12, Bode Layo had 11 and Luke Scarton matched Trae Kargo with nine.
Portage (19-1) will play its final Heritage Conference game on Monday at Purchase Line before the conference tournament begins on Feb. 7. The Mustangs will be a host in the semifinal round.
“It’s all about our confidence,” Mason Kargo said. “We shoot all the time in practice, so we knew they’d fall eventually. We just have to stay in that mindset and keep working hard going into playoffs.”
