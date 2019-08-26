COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley is the key. University of Maryland football begins and ends with him, as he will be the focal point of a program that has been in need of a forthright beginning and end point for much of the previous three-plus years.
For better or otherwise, the buck will stop with Locksley, who returned to College Park in December 2018 to become Maryland’s 37th head football coach. A Washington, D.C., native with long professional connections to the area, Locksley brings more than 20 years of coaching experience, including two separate stints totaling 10 years at Maryland.
The winner of the 2018 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, Locksley spent the previous three years under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. He served as the Crimson Tide’s co-offensive coordinator for the 2017 national-championship season before being promoted to offensive coordinator in February 2018 and helping Alabama return to the College Football Playoff.
Prior to Alabama, Locksley served as Maryland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-15. He was named the Terrapins’ interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season.
Locksley served as the head coach at the University of New Mexico from 2009-11 and his stint there was, for lack of better words, a disaster, as the Lobos went 3-31 before Locksley was fired. His time as head coach also included an age and sex discrimination complaint against Locksley with the Equal Opportunity Commission, which was later withdrawn, and a reprimand for an altercation with an assistant coach.
Prior to New Mexico, Locksley was offensive coordinator at the University of Illinois from 2005-08. The Fighting Illini went from No. 72 nationally in total offense in 2005 to 19th following the 2008 season.
They led the Big Ten in rushing in 2006 and 2007 and then led the league in passing in 2008. The rushing attack was twice ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Locksley was listed as a top-25 recruiter in the nation three different times (2003, 2005-06) and was a finalist for 2007 recruiter of the year by Rivals.com.
He also engineered top-10 recruiting classes during each of his two seasons (2003-04) as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Florida.
“I’m so far removed from that New Mexico experience,” said Locksley at his introduction as the Maryland head coach.
“Who I’ve become as a coach and who I’ve become as a person, as everyone else, you mature, you grow.”
Coaching
While Locksley regrouped his coaching career in nationally-acclaimed fashion at Alabama, Maryland raised some eyebrows outside of the DMV (the D.C area) by hiring him following the brief D.J. Durkin era at College Park, which was far more disastrous and tragic than Locksley’s time at New Mexico had been.
Durkin’s time in College Park (2016-18) came to an end after one of the Maryland players, Jordan McNair, sustained heatstroke at a practice last May and died two weeks later. A subsequent report by ESPN characterized Maryland’s football program as dysfunctional and having a “toxic culture.”
Locksley grew up attending Maryland basketball and football games during the Bobby Ross era of Terrapins football in the 1980s. He said he grew up wanting to be a Terp but wasn’t good enough so he played at Towson instead.
“I’m here to build a winning football family,” Locksley said.
“The thing about family is we all know that family name is something people wear with pride ... As I told the team, our family name is Terrapins, Terps for short, and when people say it, I want them to say it with some respect.
“When I got into coaching,” Locksley said, “this was the one job that I always coveted.”
Maryland has unveiled a classic retro look for the Terrapins to wear for their homecoming game this season, Nov. 2 against Michigan.
The uniform is a tribute to the 1980s era of Maryland football under Ross, highlighted by the script logo “Terps” on the helmets and the pants.
The choice of the retro uniform is not insignificant, nor is the hire of Locksley unlike Maryland’s hiring of Ralph Friedgen to lead the football program from 2001 to 2010, when “The Fridge” guided the Terrapins to a 75-50 record and a 5-2 record in bowl games.
In both instances, Friedgen, a former Maryland player, graduate and assistant coach, and Locksley, who is universally loved by area high school coaches and recruits, were genuinely the only coaches in America who wanted to make Maryland football their destination head coaching job.
And in both cases, Maryland finally wisened up and hired each of them, though, in Friedgen’s case, only after then-athletic director Debbie Yow succumbed to pressure from Friedgen’s former Maryland quarterbacks/boosters who had gone on to make big names and big bucks for themselves in the NFL.
Under interim head coach Matt Canada, the 2018 Terrapins battled injuries, yet were still in position to be bowl eligible at 5-3 entering the final four games. Maryland, however, lost all four, falling to Michigan State before two heartbreaking losses, 34-32 at Indiana and 52-51 to Ohio State in overtime at home, before being blown out at Penn State in the finale.
New faces
According to 247 Sports, Maryland’s football recruiting fell off for 2019, which is understandable given the turmoil that darkened the program following the death of McNair. The Terrapins’ incoming class was ranked No. 47 nationally (down from No. 28 a year ago) and No. 11 in the Big Ten (No. 5 in 2018). However, under Locksley, long known for his ability to recruit the Maryland-Virginia region, 2020 recruiting is back on the rise as the head coach’s return has reinvigorated the Terrapins’ profile in the eyes of local recruits.
The 2019 class, however, is not without its gems. The class is led by four-star safety Nick Cross of DeMatha, who was a major get for Locksley, as well as four-star wide receiver Isaiah Hazel of Dr. Henry Wise in Upper Marlboro and Lance LeGendre, a four-star dual athlete from Warren Easton in New Orleans.
Certain to have an immediate impact on the Terrapins’ season as well are five transfers who will play this season: Sean Savoy (Virginia Tech, wide receiver), Shaq Smith (Clemson, linebacker), Tyler Mabry (Buffalo, tight end), Josh Jackson (Virginia Tech, quarterback) and Keandre Jones (Ohio State, linebacker).
Offense
The Maryland running back corps has potential to be as deep and as explosive as any in the Big Ten, returning five tailbacks who have combined for 3,350 yards in their careers.
The group is led by Anthony McFarland Jr., who starred as a freshman in 2018 with 1,034 yards, Lorenzo Harrison (1,339), Javon Leake (374), Tayon-Fleet Davis (324) and Jake Funk (279).
Redshirt sophomore McFarland became the first freshman in Maryland history to record four 100-yard rushing games last season, including back to back 200-yard games against Indiana (210) and Ohio State (298).
McFarland also had 100-yard games against Temple and Minnesota and finished the season with the most rushing yards by a freshman in program history.
The Terrapins return over 75 percent of their total offense, bringing back players that produced 3,360 of the team’s 4,457 yards from 2018, as well as athletes that scored 30 of the Terrapins’ 38 offensive touchdowns.
Maryland converted on 93 percent of its red-zone opportunities last season (29-for-31), the fourth best mark in the country and the best in the Big Ten.
The Terrapins converted on their first 26 trips of the season, before finally getting stopped in the 11th game of the year against Ohio State.
The Terrapins scored touchdowns on 19 of the 31 trips to the red zone while kicking field goals on 10 others.
Maryland opened camp with seven returning starters on offense, but on the first day lost versatile sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones for the season with a torn ACL.
Defense
Maryland returns three starters, led by honorable mention All-Big Ten cornerback Tino Ellis.
The Terrapins intercepted 18 passes last season, their highest total since 2010 and the fifth-highest mark in the country, as well as second best in the Big Ten.
However, it is the Maryland run defense that has made the Terrapins particularly vulnerable in the Big Ten East, arguably the best conference division in college football, and likely will for the foreseeable future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.