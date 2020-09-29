Matt Martynuska, of Lilly, was the winner in the weekly Pigskin Picks for the past weekend.
Martynuska picked 21 of 29 games correctly.
"Just go up and down the picks without over-thinking," Martynuska described his method of selecting winners.
This week’s games are posted and ready.
Sports fans can pick the weekly gridiron winners by joining The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks Club.
Just visit www.tribdem.com/picks to create your profile and start picking – or sign in if you were a picker in past seasons.
Picks close at 5 p.m. each Friday.
Each week, we’ll celebrate our top pickers and start all over again.
