Martella’s Pharmacy 12, Laurel Auto Group 2 (7): In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Martella’s broke open Game 1 with a six-run bottom of the seventh inning in a 10-run mercy rule victory over Laurel Auto Group.
Brian Yetter went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Boston Bradley had two hits, including a triple. Zach Mancz went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Troy Emert and Ryne Wallace each tripled for Martella’s, and Adam Cecere doubled.
Dallas Hite had two hits for Laurel Auto, including a double. Will Miller hit a triple for LAG.
Martella’s leads the best-of-5 series 1-0. Game 2 will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.