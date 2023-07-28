A year ago, Martella’s Pharmacy battled back from an opening-day loss to secure a spot in the AAABA Tournament semifinal round.
The Johnstown-2 team lost 10-3 to eventual tournament champion New Orleans on the fifth day and closed with a 3-2 record.
That experience, while ending on a disappointing note, should benefit Martella’s Pharmacy as it carries the Johnstown-2 banner into the day games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Last year, we made a deep run and ended up losing in the semifinals to New Orleans,” said Bedford High School graduate Jared Dowey. “That was a really good year. We had really good promise. It’s just fun. You come out here to win and it’s a really good experience for everybody.”
Dowey, who plays at NCAA Division II power Seton Hill University, is among a group of seasoned players on the Martella’s Pharmacy roster.
“The pitching staff has a lot of depth,” said Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate who also plays at Seton Hill. “We had a lot of guys who couldn’t throw because they were hurt towards the end of the year.
“We’ve had a lot of rest. I think they’re going to throw really well. We have a new addition (pick-up Chase Lautner). With all of those guys, we’re going to have a really strong pitching staff.”
Johnstown-2 manager Kerry Pfeil will rely on a mix of veterans and youthful hurlers.
Michael Marinchak, a Ligonier Valley graduate who pitches at Seton Hill, was one of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s best arms. Dowey is a two-way player who contributes with both his bat and his arm.
“Mike Marinchak is definitely our most spirited, competitive pitcher of the group,” Pfeil said. “He’s not afraid to attack and will come at you. He just loves the competition side of being on the mound.
“We have another Seton Hill prospect in Jared Dowey, and he is just a downright competitor," Pfeil added. "Having him as a two-way player, whether he is pitching, hitting or playing the field, he is competing.”
Portage graduate Tyler Alexander, Chestnut Ridge's Garrett Emerick, Rockwood's Jack Pletcher, Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky and Richland’s Mark Wechtenhiser are area pitchers on the roster. Pletcher, Sierocky and Wechtenhiser will be teammates at Seton Hill. State College’s Jack Messina is a Penn State product and Logan Bradish pitches at Davis & Elkins.
Martella’s Pharmacy received a lift when Bishop McCort graduate Aidan Layton returned from an all-star season with the Licking County (Ohio) Settlers in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. Layton pitched in enough JCBL regular-season games to qualify for a tournament appearance.
“Aidan Layton is probably our best overall arm with his velocity, his movement, the way he can locate pitches,” Pfeil said. “He played up in the Great Lakes League most of the summer. We’re certainly glad to have him back full-time with us.”
Martella’s Pharmacy took the JCBL regular-season title via a 4-3 series tiebreaker over Mainline Pharmacy. Mainline Pharmacy won the playoff championship, sweeping Martella’s in three games.
“A good amount of people come even for the day game,” Dowey said. “It’s just to have fun. A lot of these guys are coming here just to play and then they’ll go back to their college days, but you only get to play with this bunch of guys one time. I think that really pulls us together more and really motivates us as a team.”
