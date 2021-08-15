WASHINGTON, Pa. – Martella's Pharmacy took the momentum after a spectacular catch by Colin Dinyar to plate three runs in the bottom half of the fifth and prevail 3-2 over Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday afternoon at the Pony League World Series.
Jorge Garza Jr. scored the first run of the game for Brownsville in the top of the first, when he stole home on a pickoff attempt to first base by Johnstown, which is 2-0 in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
Starting pitchers Chase Williamson, of Johnstown, and Jai Arenas, of Brownsville, kept the offenses quiet through the first four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Garza Jr. hit a two-out double and was driven in by Ruben Lopez, who singled in the next at-bat to give Brownsville a 2-0 lead. Brownsville was destined for more runs that inning, but Dinyar, Johnstown’s right fielder, leaped into the right field fence and made an inning-ending catch.
The Johnstown Recreation champions rallied after Dinyar’s catch for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
After cruising through the first four innings, Arenas gave up back-to-back walks and a Williamson single to begin the frame. Brownsville opted to bring in Jeremiah Vela out of the bullpen. Aaron Smearman stepped in and roped Vela’s first pitch to the left-center gap to plate Anthony Grippo and Dinyar, tying the game at 2. An RBI groundout from Lucas Oleksa scored the go-ahead run for Johnstown later in the frame.
Brownsville got a runner to second in the final inning with one out, but a flyout and groundout ended the game.
Williamson threw five strong innings to get credited with the win. He allowed two runs on four hits and seven free passes, while striking out four. Adam Radkowski relieved him and threw two innings of no-hit baseball, with solid defense behind him, to preserve the one-run lead and earn the save.
Arenas got the loss on the mound for Brownsville. He ended the afternoon with three runs allowed, two earned, over four innings. Vela tossed the final two innings and did not allow a run of his own, but did give up a hit that scored both of his inherited runners from Arenas.
Johnstown advances to the division finals tomorrow 8 p.m. Monday. Brownsville (1-1) drops down the bracket to take on Manchester, New Hampshire, at 10 a.m. Monday. The winner of the morning matchup will be Johnstown’s opponent in the division finals and must win twice to advance to the championship game, set to be played Thursday.
