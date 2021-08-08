Martella's Pharmacy Pony League World Series team

Members of the Martella's Pharmacy baseball team pose for a photo after earning a berth in the 2021 Pony League World Series in Washington. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Martella’s Pharmacy won the host-area tournament to earn a berth in the upcoming Pony League World Series in Washington.

Martella’s will be the 10th team from Johnstown to make the coveted eight-team field, and the first since 2016.

The squad went 18-1 in Johnstown Recreation play and undefeated in the host area tournament. Martella’s outscored its opponents 37-13 in the tourney.

“We hit the ball well from top to bottom,” Martella’s coach Brian Oleksa said. “The boys have a great bond, like brothers. We are looking forward to good competition and a great atmosphere.”

Martella’s will meet Manchester, New Hampshire, at 8 p.m. Friday at Lew Hays Field in Washington.

