Martella’s Pharmacy won the host-area tournament to earn a berth in the upcoming Pony League World Series in Washington.
Martella’s will be the 10th team from Johnstown to make the coveted eight-team field, and the first since 2016.
The squad went 18-1 in Johnstown Recreation play and undefeated in the host area tournament. Martella’s outscored its opponents 37-13 in the tourney.
“We hit the ball well from top to bottom,” Martella’s coach Brian Oleksa said. “The boys have a great bond, like brothers. We are looking forward to good competition and a great atmosphere.”
Martella’s will meet Manchester, New Hampshire, at 8 p.m. Friday at Lew Hays Field in Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.