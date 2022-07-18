JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It took 11 innings and 3 hours, 41 minutes to decide Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round playoff at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy plated five runs in the top of the 11th to defeat Mainline Pharmacy 10-5 and take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-5 series.
Game 4 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Point.
Tyler Alexander hit a bases-clearing, three-run double to cap the 11th-inning rally for Martella’s. Alexander also was the winning pitcher after throwing two innings of scoreless relief as the fourth Martella’s hurler.
Mainline Pharmacy scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and had the potential winning run on second base, but Martella’s shut the door and the game went into extra innings.
Jake Felton went 3-for-6 with a double and one run batted in for Martella’s. Troy Emert had two hits, including a key run-scoring single in the 11th to put his team in front.
Brycen Rearick and Andrew Weaver each drove in two runs for Martella’s. Bryce McCleester doubled.
Sullivan Schueltz paced Mainline Pharmacy with three hits and two runs scored. Garrett Prosper had two hits and drove in a run. Josh Ulery had a double and drove in three runs for Mainline.
Mainline's Alex Glumac, Karson Reffner, Lenny Piccini and Schueltz each had doubles.
The game included a controversial play and multiple ejections on each team.
Both managers were ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning with Martella’s leading 4-3.
Andrew Weaver made a difficult catch of Karson Reffner’s foul pop up along the first-base line. He caught the ball and fell into the Martella’s dugout.
Mainline manager Tim Rubal and Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil each were ejected after the play.
Other ejections followed in the later innings.
