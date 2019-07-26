WHITTIER, California – Mason Pfeil’s walk-off single produced the game-winning run as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated San Diego 3-2 in nine innings Friday in the Pony-13 World Series.
San Diego scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2-all and force extra innings.
Ben Ryan singled and stole second in the bottom of the ninth before Pfeil laced a ball down the third-base line with two outs and a 1-0 count. Ryan scored the game-winner.
Connor Yoder had two triples, a run and one run batted in. He was the winning pitcher in relief. Easton Semelsberger went 2-for-3 with a run. Martella’s had scored single runs in the third and sixth innings to lead 2-0.
Jacob Lanza had two hits for San Diego, and Jacob Polak doubled.
Johnstown Construction falls late
GREENSBORO, North Carolina – For the second day in a row, Johnstown Construction played well but fell in walk-off fashion in the Colt 16-Under East Zone Championship Tournament on Friday.
Kempville, Virginia, got a single by Gabe Dore to plate the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and eliminate Johnstown Construction, which lost another one-run game by walk-off in 11 innings against the Bronx, New York, on Thursday.
In Friday’s game, Johnstown Construction’s Zach Slis pitched 61/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed five hits and two runs while striking out 10 batters.
Tyler Mosorjak had two hits and drove in a run. Tanner Civis had two hits, with a double, one run and one RBI. Chaz Lankey and Corbin Kalp each had doubles for Johnstown Construction.
