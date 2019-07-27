WHITTIER, Calif. – Easton Semelsberger was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a run batted in as Martella’s Pharmacy topped two-time defending champion Seoul, Korea in the second round of the Pony-13 World Series.
The Johnstown contingent built a 5-0 lead through 31/2 innings before Seoul scratched across its first run.
Mason Pfeil was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Ethan Janidlo chased in three runs to go with his two hits. Ben Ryan was 2-for-4, while Connor Yoder tripled, scored a run and drove in another.
Martella’s Pharmacy waits to face either Seoul or Redondo Beach, California, at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Seoul and Redondo Beach are scheduled to play at 1 p.m.
