In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Martella’s Pharmacy earned a trip to the championship round with a 6-2 victory and three-game sweep of Laurel Auto Group in a best-of-5 semifinal playoff in the JCBL.
Phillip Dull had two doubles and scored a run, and Jack Oberdorf, Ray Watt and Ty Diehl each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy, the defending AAABA Tournament champion.
Oberdorf and Diehl each hit doubles, and Watt scored two runs. George Coyle doubled.
Laurel Auto Group’s Jeremy Layton doubled, walked and scored a run. Brennan Mitchell had a run, and Austin Brown had a hit and drove in a run for Laurel.
Second-place Martella’s will advance to the best-of-5 title series against the winner of a semifinal round series between regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and Ophthalmic Associates. Paul Carpenter leads that series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Tuesday at the Point.
