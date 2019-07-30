Jake Ansell’s relief work on the mound gave his Martella’s Pharmacy team an opportunity to extend its Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League postseason on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium.
Ansell’s gut-check at-bat in the bottom of the 10th inning provided a stunning comeback victory as the five-time defending league champions staved off what appeared to be certain elimination against regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in Game 4 of a best-of-5 series.
The Pitt-Johnstown rising sophomore battled back from an 0-2 count to drop a single down the right-field line and plate George Coyle with the walk-off winning run as Martella’s edged Paul Carpenter 7-6.
“I was just not trying to do too much, put the ball in play hard somewhere and hopefully get a run in,” Ansell said after Martella’s tied the series 2-all and set up a decisive Game 5 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Point.
Coyle led off the bottom of the 10th with a single, his second hit of the contest. Andrew Pasko bunted him to second base, and Jonny Kutchman’s ground out moved Coyle to third base.
“I was lead-off so I was just trying to do whatever I could to get into a hitter’s count,” Coyle said. “I did and then I took advantage of a fastball down the middle.”
Ansell took a strike looking and had an off-balance swing to fall behind 0-2 against league MVP Corey Fogle, who has made one phenomenal play after another this postseason. After a ball, Ansell fouled two pitches before connecting on the game-winner.
The Connellsville product also pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one run.
“Andrew Pasko had the key sacrifice bunt,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper said. “George (Coyle) did a great job of getting on base whether it was drawing a walk or driving the ball through the hole for us. The guys behind him, to drive him in, that takes guts. Jake Ansell at the end of the game, that’s a gutsy performance.
“He had a couple at-bats that didn’t go his way,” Cooper said of Ansell strikeouts in the seventh and eighth innings during a 2-for-5 night.
“He just took advantage of a good pitch to hit and he drove it.”
Paul Carpenter had leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 6-5 while collecting 15 hits. But the Advisors stranded 13 baserunners.
Ben Maudie went 5-for-6 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Vinny Rauso was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“We had a lot of action on the bases but we left like 15 guys on base,” Paul Carpenter GM/assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said.
“You can look at the other side of it and say, we hit into a double play in the eighth inning when we have a chance.
“With the bases loaded, we hit into a double play. We had a couple strikeouts with guys on base in big RBI situations.
“Say what you want about the 15 hits. Ben (Maudie) was great today.
“But it doesn’t matter what Ben does, what Corey does, what anybody does, because we lost the game.”
With two outs in the top of the first, Maudie received the “green light” with a 3-0 count and deposited the pitch over the screen in left field for a 1-0 Paul Carpenter lead.
Right-hander Ben Vicini then retired the first eight Martella’s Pharmacy batters he faced until No. 9 hitter Ansell singled to center.
In the fourth, Martella’s Ray Watt poked a two-out single up the middle to plate Dylan Gearhart.
Paul Carpenter responded quickly in the top of the fifth.
Maudie led off with a single off the wall and advanced on a throwing error past the cutoff man. Rauso’s triple to center field drove in Maudie to make it 2-1.
Maudie doubled and scored on a Rauso single in the seventh to make it 3-1.
But Martella’s sent nine men to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and scored four runs on four hits for a 5-3 advantage.
Coyle started the rally with a double to left-center field. Pasko singled to chase Vicini.
Troy Emert had a run-scoring single against reliever Aaron Blake.
Drew Frear walked to load the bases. Dylan Gearhart’s bases-loaded walk tied the game and chased Blake.
Jack Oberdorf greeted reliever Christian Pfrogner with a run-scoring single and Kutchman plated a run with a sacrifice fly to center to give Martella’s a 5-3 lead.
Paul Carpenter wasted no time tying the game. Maudie continued his tear with a two-run, bases-loaded double for his fourth hit of the game to make it 5-all.
Martella’s Pharmacy intentionally walked clean-up hitter Fogle.
Rauso, who was 3-for-3, hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Oberdorf for a 6-to-3, inning-ending double play.
Pinch-hitter Jason Beranek opened the ninth with a bloop single to right.
Blake Morris’ sacrifice bunt moved pinch-runner James Rice to second and he scored on Jake Saiani’s single to right field to give Paul Carpenter a 6-5 lead.
Martella’s forced extra innings with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.
“It was a great team win all around,” Cooper said. “We needed everybody in this dugout, whether they were in the game or whether they were out there competing.
“They just competed all 10 innings. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“We just have to bring it (Tuesday).”
The Game 5 winner will represent Johnstown in the night games during the 75th AAABA Tournament on Aug. 5.
The playoff runner-up will play the day games at Sargent’s Stadium.
“Game 5 tomorrow. That’s it,” Sheriff said.
“I play for three wins. I don’t care how many games it takes to get there. Just another baseball game.”
