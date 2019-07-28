WHITTIER, California – Martella’s Pharmacy took an early lead but Redondo Beach, California, bounced back to take a 9-4 victory over the Johnstown team in the third day of the Pony-13 World Series.
Martella’s Pharmacy will play Redondo Beach again at 7 p.m. on Monday in an elimination game.
The winner will play in the championship game at 10 p.m.
The Johnstown team struck first as Ethan Janidlo ripped a two-run double in the top of the first.
Janidlo and Connor Yoder each finished with two hits, a double and two RBIs.
Redondo Beach answered with two runs in the first and two more in both the third and fourth innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy closed within 6-4 via a two-run top of the fifth, but Redondo Beach had four doubles in its three-run sixth to pull away. Pace Prosser had a double and two runs for Martella’s Pharmacy.
Cooper Couig and Gabe Ibarra each had three hits for Redondo Beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.