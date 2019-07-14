BOARDMAN, Ohio – Martella’s Pharmacy broke open a tie game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Cleveland 4-1 in the 13-under Pony World Series Regional championship game on Sunday.
Martella’s will now face the Bronx on Friday in the East Zone Tournament in Cranberry Township.
Easton Semelsberger went 2-for-3 with a triple and solo home run. Ethan Janidlo doubled. Zack Petree, Mason Pfeil and Bryce Roberts each drove in a run for Martella’s.
Caden Hody earned the win after fanning three batters in two scoreless innings of relief. Luke McLeary only allowed one unearned run and one hit in five frames.
