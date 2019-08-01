Johnstown’s two representatives in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament bolstered their rosters with three pick-up players apiece on Wednesday.
Defending AAABA Tournament champion Martella’s Pharmacy won its sixth consecutive league playoff title on Tuesday night and then selected Laurel Auto Group shortstop Jake Swank, Laurel Auto Group second baseman/catcher Cole Shaffer and Ophthalmic Associates pitcher Luke Dividock.
“The main attraction was their competitiveness and their willingness to win,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper said.
Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors will make its fourth straight tournament appearance as Johnstown-2, including national runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
PCCA picked up Ophthalmic Associates catcher Chasen Claus, Ophthalmic shortstop Jake Shope and Laurel Auto Group right-handed pitcher Nick Lagnese.
“We’ve improved our lineup and added depth,” Paul Carpenter General Manager-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said.
“We’ve been here before. We have a pretty good group that we think is ready for the task.”
The Martella’s pick-up players:
• Swank: A Portage High School graduate and rising junior at Juniata College, he batted .326 this JCBL season with 30 hits, eight doubles, four triples and a homer.
• Shaffer: A rising senior at Clarion University, Shaffer batted .361 with 30 hits, seven doubles and 20 runs this JCBL season.
• Dividock: The former Portage High School standout went 3-1 in five starts this season, striking out 23 and walking five in 321/3 innings.
“Jake Swank is a guy we picked up last year and he helped us win a national title,” Cooper said.
“Cole Shaffer, I loved watching him play all year, a true leader. The more guys you can add like that on your team, the better off you’re going to be. The years Luke has pitched in this league, he’s given us fits.
“He just has an uncommon competitive edge that a team going into a tournament like this needs.”
The Paul Carpenter pick-up players:
• Claus: A rising junior at Alderson Broaddus University from West Allegheny High School, Claus batted .311 this JCBL season with 10 doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs.
• Shope: The multi-sport standout and recent Forest Hills High School graduate is a solid defensive asset who batted .326 this JCBL season with 13 runs scored and eight doubles.
• Lagnese: The Mount Aloysius College rising junior from Norwin High School went 2-1 this JCBL season with 21 strikeouts and 11 walks in 371/3 innings.
“Chasen is a guy who provides versatility – a catcher who played a lot of innings in college at first base,” Sheriff said. “He’s a bat that’s going to be in our lineup.
“Jake Shope is a guy who probably flew under the radar most of the year and quite possibly was the best infielder in the league. He can play infield.
“He can play outfield if you need him to. He can run really well.
“Nick is a guy that we took last year in the tournament,” Sheriff added.
“He’s going to fill up the strike zone. He’s got some experience. He threw a lot of innings in college this spring.
“He threw for us last year in the tournament.”
