WHITTIER, California – The Martella's Pharmacy team represented Johnstown well during the Pony-13 World Series, finishing as runner-up to Hilo, Hawaii, late Monday night.
Hilo won 10-6 in comeback fashion.
Martella's had led 6-4 after collecting four runs in the top of the sixth inning at York Field, but Hilo rallied for six runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away.
Ben Ryan and Zack Petree each had two hits for Martella's in the title game. Petree drove in four runs.
Connor Yoder and Ethan Janidlo had hits.
Hilo pitcher Dominic Christensen tossed seven innings, striking out eight and walking six. Christensen had two hits and drove in three runs.
Shane Sale-Silva had three hits for Hilo.
Manager Chris Pfeil's team went 3-2 in the Pony-13 World Series bracket, posting wins over San Diego (3-2), two-time defending champion Seoul, Korea (8-2) and Redondo Beach, California (1-0) in a rematch of Martella's first loss of the tournament (9-4).
To advance to the championship game, Martella's Pharmacy defeated Redondo Beach, California, 1-0 earlier on Monday night.
Connor Yoder pitched a seven-inning shutout, allowing five hits with one strikeout and no walks in 78 pitches.
Ethan Janidlo had a run-scoring single in the top of the third inning for the game's lone run. Yoder reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Janidlo's single to right field.
Connor Binaut, Zack Petree and Easton Semelsberger also had hits for Martella's.
Redondo Beach pitcher Matthew Verdugo allowed four hits with striking out seven and walking six in a complete game.
The game was a rematch of Sunday's night's 9-4 victory by Redondo Beach.
