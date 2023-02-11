ATLANTA – The St. Francis University softball team defeated Illinois-Chicago 5-1 to earn a victory in both of its games against the Flames at the Buzz Classic.
The second game of the day, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. against Georgia Tech was postponed.
St. Francis hurler Rachel Marsden (1-1) went a complete seven innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. She also went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. Brianna Sawyers went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Sydney Baker and Madelyn Wilson each went 2-for-3 with one run scored.
After Sawyers hit a lead-off double, she was driven in by Marsden on a sacrifice fly and gave St. Francis a 1-0 lead in the first. Lexi Hernandez drove in another run in the second, followed by a Sawyers sacrifice fly and St. Francis took a 3-0 lead.
Tessa Thompson added another run on a throwing error in the fourth inning, the first of her career. Another run was added on a throwing error in the sixth inning by Savannah Nash and gave St. Francis a 5-0 lead.
Marsden recorded two strikeouts in the seventh inning that tied her career high of 12 in a game. Illinois-Chicago added its only run, which was unearned, on an infield singlen.
Marsden has four double-digit strikeout games in her career. She topped 300-career strikeouts in the game and stands at 303.
Nash, Thompson and Wilson each recorded the first hit of their collegiate careers.
Baker recorded her first multi-hit game since March 5, 2022, at Holy Cross.
