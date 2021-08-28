NANTY GLO, Pa. – Blacklick Valley was faced with a tough task opening the 2021 high school football season against Marion Center, the defending Heritage conference co-champions.
Going up against a Stingers roster that features 14 seniors, the Vikings put pressure on the Marion Center offense throughout the contest, but senior quarterback Ty Ryen used a three-touchdown performance to help lift his team over Blacklick Valley 27-6 on Friday night.
“Our defense played a heck of a game,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “We went toe-to-toe with them. Our kids were a little inconsistent, but they played hard. I’m proud of the effort my kids gave, they never quit and they never will.”
Ryen completed 14 of 21 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while also finding the end zone on a three-yard rush that opened the game’s scoring.
The Stingers primarily used the deep pass to move the ball against the Blacklick Valley defense, with Ryen throwing 11 passes for 10 or more yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to TJ Lynn in the second quarter.
Six different Marion Center receivers hauled in receptions, with four tallying more than 35 yards apiece. Xavier Vaglia led the Stingers on the ground with 96 yards on 16 carries. The Vikings, however, forced two Stingers turnovers, including stopping a run short on fourth down after Marion Center recovered an onside kick.
“Blacklick Valley is well-coached,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “They’re tough, and they have some talented kids down here, so I have to give them credit. We were just able to make the right plays when we needed to and execute the way we wanted on both sides of the ball. I’m proud of the way my guys played tonight. It’s great to open the year with a win.”
Lynn finished the game with 120 yards receiving on three catches, while also leading the charge on the Stingers defense by intercepting three passes.
Lynn’s first pick came as the first half ended, then recorded interceptions on back-to-back Blacklick drives in the fourth quarter. In total, Stingers held the Vikings to 89 yards of offense, as Blacklick’s lone score came on an 81-yard kickoff return by Kolten Szymusiak.
“They’re going to win a lot of football games this year, and so are we,” Price said. “We just have to get more consistent on offense, and we will. I told them we’re going to rep it and do what we need to do to get there. You can’t teach effort, and my guys gave it all tonight.”
Szymusiak recorded his return touchdown following Lynn’s 80-yard scamper to cut the Marion Center lead to 14-6 with 5:01 left in the half. Braden Reichenbach booted a 25-yard field goal to put the Stingers ahead 17-6 at the break.
Marion Center then posted 10 unanswered points in the second half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryen to Liam Cornetto and a second field goal from Reichenbach, the latter from 32 yards, to set the eventual final.
Blacklick Valley (0-1) will travel to WestPAC conference favorite Windber for its Week 2 matchup next Friday.
“Windber is a great team, and we have to get ready for them,” Price said. “They’re physical, they’re fast, they’re athletic. We’re going to go to work at practice on Monday, and we’ll be ready to give Windber our best effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.