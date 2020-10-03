EBENSBURG – Bishop Carroll Catholic struggled to stop Marion Center’s high-powered offense in a 50-6 loss on Friday night at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Bishop Carroll coach Bubba Fatula believes a change in approach will help moving forward.
“We’re not going to stop anybody until we change our mindset,” he said. “Marion Center or anybody else in the Heritage (Conference). It doesn’t matter.”
Marion Center amassed 427 total yards, including 278 rushing. Running backs Xavier Vaglia (113 yards, two touchdowns) and Liam Cornetto (103, one touchdown) gashed the Huskies defense.
“We’re young kids and we know the future’s promising, and we keep saying that,” Fatula said. “Unfortunately, we can’t rest our hat on the future being promising. We have to make steps this year to get better for next year. We have to lose the losing mentality. It’s something that’s gone on for 10 years and it has to end.”
Marion Center coach Adam Rising said the Huskies (0-4) hoped to take away Justin Peterson.
“They were trying to take Justin Peterson out of the game from a cover standpoint,” he said. “And that opened up some windows for some other guys.”
All Peterson did, meanwhile, was score two touchdowns of his own, one rushing and one receiving, in the Stingers’ first game since the postponement of the Sept. 25 game against Homer-Center.
“Obviously, our kids wanted to play football,” Rising said. “We just took the week to go back to work, to continue to work, and work on a lot of little things that we needed to get better at.”
Marion Center quarterback Ty Ryen completed 8 of 13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Bishop Carroll quarterback Johnny Golden completed 11 of 27 passes for 134 yards. The Huskies’ lone touchdown came on a 22-yard strike from Golden to Ryan Bohrer in the second quarter. Bohrer led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards.
The conclusion of the game was marred by a contentious exchange between the teams over an onside kick that followed the Stingers’ last touchdown.
Rising said the team had squib-kicked the previous three or four kickoff attempts before the fourth-quarter score.
“There was no intent at all of an onside kick,” he said. “If we were going to line up for an onside kick, we’re going to try to do a diagonal kick across the field. It was a straight-on approach. Unfortunately, (kicker Braden Reichenback) kicked the ball high, it went about 20 yards, and we had a guy get on it.
“I apologize if their coach is upset about that situation. But I can promise you there was no directive of an onside kick.”
Fatula wasn’t buying that explanation.
“I think he’s full of (expletive deleted),” he said. “It wasn’t a squib kick. They ran right off the ball, and they all cheered when they (recovered). He knew what he was doing.”
Fatula then shifted gears to a more diplomatic approach.
“That’s football. They were better than us today. They were able to do that. So kudos to him,” he said. “But our day will come. We won’t forget. What I told the kids afterward was I didn’t want to hear anything out of their mouths.
“They just got their butt handed to them. They have no room to say anything to anyone. They had four quarters to prove themselves and they didn’t. ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.