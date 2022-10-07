MARION CENTER, Pa. – Coach Adam Rising and his Stingers were waiting for a game like this one.
Marion Center put together four strong quarters to defeat United Valley 25-8 in a Heritage Conference football game Friday night at John Mallino Stadium.
The Stingers (2-5) piled on four touchdowns, 21 first downs and 360 offensive yards, while holding the Lions (1-6) to just 130 yards, seven first downs and a single score.
“It’s just relieving to finally play four quarters,” Rising said. “It feels good to start playing some good football. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
The first quarter slipped away quickly and quietly with zeroes on the scoreboard, but Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto’s 21-yard run set up the Stingers just inside Lions territory to start the second. Quarterback Dakota Bracken, who started the season as a receiver but moved under center two weeks ago, connected with Cornetto twice on passes of 4 and 14 yards, putting the Stingers at the United Valley 3. Alex Stewart brought Marion Center to the 1-yard line, and Bracken punched it in on a keeper up the middle for the first score of the night, 6-0.
After the Lions went three and out, the Stingers were quick in adding to their lead. Bracken found Cornetto, who stretched out to reel in a tough grab for a 54-yard score to make it 12-0 with seven minutes left in the half.
“A few plays before that, we ran the same play,” Bracken said “I didn’t know he was doing that actually, so I didn’t throw it to him. Then, we went back to it this time, and he was wide open. I got to him that time.”
The Lions gained momentum on the following drive. Running back Alex Reba returned the kick 20 yards to the 40, a 16-yard pass from Isaac Worthington to Dylan Ambrose brought United Valley to the Stingers’ 43, and Marion Center took a roughing penalty on fourth-and-9 to give United Valley a first-and-10 at the 25. However, the Lions couldn’t get any closer and turned the ball over on downs at the 26.
At the half, the Lions had just 58 yards and three first downs, while Marion Center tallied nine first downs and 189 yards.
The Stingers started the second half by stringing together an impressive eight-minute, 14-play drive that took Marion Center from its own 35 to the Lions’ 1. Marion Center had six plays in the red zone but fumbled on fourth-and-goal to give United the ball and swing momentum for a United Valley team that needed the push.
Worthington and Caden McCully went on runs of 4 and 25 yards, and Worthington connected to Gino DiPaolo for a 9-yard gain, but a bad snap lost the Lions 14 yards and any steam they may’ve received from its defense.
“We started moving the football there in the second, and we got second-and-1 and just snap the ball over the quarterback’s head,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “That puts you in a hole. We just got to do a better job at taking care of things.
“We’d get the momentum, and then shoot ourselves in the foot.
“You can’t do that. We have to practice those things and get better.”
Meanwhile, Marion Center didn’t miss a beat, even when Bracken left the game after batting down a pass from Worthington. Drew Runk slid into the quarterback role for the Stingers.
Bracken finished the game 5-for-6 for 82 passing yards and 20 rushing.
“Dakota stepped in last week offensively, and he’s really done a nice job conducting the offense,” Rising said. “He throws a nice ball, and he knows where the ball needs to be.”
The Stingers collected five first downs on seven plays on the next drive that saw Cornetto go on runs of 16 and 26 yards before Stewart pushed into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that gave Marion Center a 19-0 lead with just under nine minutes left in the game.
After forcing another three-and-out, the Stingers came back for another strong drive of seven plays that kept the ball in their hands for nearly three minutes before Cornetto found a gap for a 5-yard score. Braden Reichenbach, who also had a sack on the night, missed his second extra-point attempt of the night, but Marion Center extended its lead to 25-0.
Cornetto finished the night with 162 rushing yards on 17 carries and 70 receiving yards on four catches.
“Our line was blocking well. I just found the holes and tried to run as fast as I can,” Cornetto laughed. “Our line played really good, and we had a lot of energy on both sides of the ball, which I think I contributed to our success on both sides.”
“Liam is just a tough kid,” Rising said. “Pound for pound, he’s probably the toughest kid on our team. Good balance, great vision, attacks the hole hard, and he’s just a well-rounded football player. He can catch, he can run guys over and he gives us dimension on our football team.”
In the final minutes, United Valley put junior Braydon Brown at quarterback to find some new life.
Brown completed 4 of 7 pass attempts on the drive for 37 yards before sinking into the end zone on a 4-yard sneak to put the Lions’ on the board with 12.5 seconds remaining. Brown connected with DiPaolo for the two-point conversion to set the final.
“He did such a great job leading them down,” Marabito said. “He played with a lot of confidence, and that’s what we needed. Brayden did a great job, so hats off to him doing what he did coming in.”
Worthington and Brown combined to go 8-for-17 for 82 yards. On the ground, the Lions rushed for just 48 yards with McCully leading the way with 38 yards on 10 carries.
While the Stingers put up 278 rushing yards with Cornetto’s breakout performance and help from Stewart (78), the often overlooked heroes of the game were the guys holding down the line for Marion Center.
“Hats off to our offensive lineman,” Rising said. “It starts up front with Cullen Anderson, guards are Trevor Midock and Isaac Bassa, tackles Mason Mantini and Travis Midock and our tight end and homecoming king Parker Black. I felt like we really controlled the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively to keep that 0 on the board with seconds left. Our guys showed resilience, and overall I’m just really happy with and proud of our football program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.