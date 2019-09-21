NORTHERN CAMBRIA – If Northern Cambria High School football fans harbored any concerns about breaking in a new quarterback on homecoming night, they were put to rest.
Owen Prasko turned out to be just fine filling in for the injured Mike Hoover.
The Colts had more pressing issues, though.
Marion Center scored off a blocked punt and benefited from a couple of big punt returns, while the injuries continued to mount for Northern Cambria in a 24-7 Heritage Conference defeat that spoiled homecoming for the Colts on Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
Northern Cambria dropped its second straight game, its record dipping to 2-3.
The Colts also had an eight-game home winning streak snapped.
“When you don’t go up against kids like that all of the time, when you are playing with half-lines and not really be able to go and do full-speed things because your guys are so banged up, it’s hard to replicate things,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “Then, when you get into games, it’s like deer in the headlights.”
Prasko accounted for 126 yards of total offense – 97 of it coming on the ground – as he made the transition from running back. He scored on a 7-yard run late in the contest.
“We’ve just got to practice harder,” Prasko said. “We’re going to have to change up our offense.”
Already playing without Hoover, who had more than 500 yards passing in the first three games, Colt starting running back/defensive backs Adam Kopera and Isaac Noll both were carried off the field on Marion Center’s last touchdown, a 16-yard reception for Gaven Palko from Ty Ryen.
They joined senior two-way lineman Joe Rezk and receiver/defensive back P.J. Copeland on the sidelines after those two starters were injured earlier in the game.
“It’s been ongoing since Week 2,” Shutty said. “We just lose two or three guys a week.”
Northern Cambria’s special teams struggled mightily, too. Jorden Wise’s first kick of the evening was blocked and returned for a touchdown, and Wise couldn’t even kick the punt away the second time, being buried for a 10-yard loss.
Things became such a concern that the Colts didn’t even attempt another punt in the first half, to the point that they went for it on fourth-and-3 at their own 45 and ran a fake on fourth-and-7 at their own 36.
They were stopped both times.
Last week, Northern Cambria was tied 6-all late in the first half at Purchase Line before Wise was swarmed in the end zone for a safety. Purchase Line went on for a 28-6 victory.
In the third quarter, Marion Center’s Garet Wells had punt returns of 22 and 37 yards, the first setting the table for a 7-yard scoring run. The Stingers also recovered an onside kick.
Wells rushed for 73 yards and caught five passes for 57 yards. He also scored on a 30-yard pass play in the third quarter that began with a one-handed catch.
The Stingers moved to 4-1 despite being outgained 252-222.
“Our special teams have been very good all year,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said.
Despite a 55-19 yardage edge in the first quarter, Northern Cambria trailed 6-0. Mike Wise led a jail-break on Colts punter Jorden Wise and blocked the kick.
Xavier Baglia scooped the ball up at the Northern Cambria 12 and ran it into the end zone at the 9:21 mark of the period.
Northern Cambria had a shot to even the count on its next possession, but, after the Colts drove from their own 37 to the Marion Center in 11 plays, Prasko was stacked up short of the sticks on fourth down and about a foot.
Marion Center, however, couldn’t take advantage of great field position – all 17 of the Stingers’ second-quarter plays were run on Northern Cambria’s side of the field – Northern Cambria kept the visitors out of the end zone to keep within a score after two quarters.
Kopera finished with 78 yards on 11 carries for the Colts, who travel to Homer-Center next Friday.
