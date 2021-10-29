MARION CENTER, Pa. – Marion Center seniors TJ Lynn and Ty Ryen go way back.
Since third grade, Lynn hasn’t caught a pass that wasn’t thrown by quarterback Ryen.
In a blustery, rain-soaked Friday night brawl against crossover opponent North Star, the Stingers outlasted the Cougars, 44-42, as Lynn and Ryen connected for one last touchdown that allowed the receiver to break two school records.
Lynn’s 59-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave him the No. 1 spot in both season (619) and career receiving yards (965). The 5-11 senior had 61 yards against North Star, along with a 20-yard rushing touchdown in the third.
North Star quarterback Connor Yoder connected with junior wide receiver Mitchel Pristas thrice for 106 yards and three touchdowns and punched in his own 1-yard rushing score.
The first half of the game saw 60 points scored, eight total touchdowns, 452 offensive yards, seven penalties, two interceptions and just one punt.
Marion Center’s Collin Anderson had a 31-yard interception return. Ryen, who usually banks on his arm to score, ran for two touchdowns on runs of 18 and 1.
While the steady rain slowed at the start of the second, the game didn’t.
North Star recovered a Stingers fumble to kickoff the third quarter, taking the ball at Marion Center’s 35 and driving it into the end zone in just two minutes to break the tie.
Stingers senior Brady Tonkin ran 42 yards on five plays on the next drive, while Braden Reichenbach’s extra-point kick gave Marion Center a lead it finally wouldn’t give up. Lynn then intercepted a pass from Yoder, punched in his second score of the night to give Marion Center a 44-36 lead, and recovered a fumble.
With six minutes left in the game, Connor Yoder found 6-3 senior Ethan Yoder for a 7-yard touchdown pass that put the Cougars within two points. North Star recovered its own onside kick after a misplay from the Stingers to keep the momentum in its favor, but couldn’t muster a comeback.
Connor Yoder ended the night 21-for-33 with two interceptions and 339 passing yards and 87 rushing yards on 16 keeps. He connected with Ethan Yoder eight times for 78 yards, Pristas six times for 144 and Timothy Tretter five times for 98.
“Their quarterback is only a sophomore, which is super impressive,” Rising said. “He’s a tough competitor, a good kid, a great leader, ran the ball hard. (Ethan Yoder) came back for them tonight and was incredible. He’s another tough kid. They made some phenomenal plays in conditions where it was tough to make them. Hats off to them and thanks for giving us a heck of a football game”
The difference maker in the game was penalties. Marion Center took five for 40, while North Star took 12 penalties for 95 yards. In the end, the Cougars lost more yardage due to penalties than they gained from rushing (80).
“We struggled with that throughout the season in playing clean games,” Rising said. “This game proved how important it is to play clean. Even from a turnover ratio standpoint, we had two turnovers and we created a couple turnovers that were huge. Those things are difference makers.”
For the Stingers, Ryen threw just five passes on the night, completing three for 63 yards to end his high school career.
Tonkin was Marion Center’s leading rusher with 171 yards on 23 opportunities. The Stingers put up 320 offensive yards compared to the Cougars’ 419.
“I’m just so proud of these kids’ effort. We had lots of ups and downs over the course of the season, and our kids just kept battling. The resilience was there.”
The win caps off Marion Center’s season with a 5-5 record, as the Stingers’ seniors careers came to an end with a slide in the mud, one last walk down the field, quite a few tears, and, most importantly, a win.
“Everyone played a great game in this mud pit we had out here,” said Ryen, pointing around at his team’s mud-covered uniforms and smiling faces. “We just had fun. … It was emotional. I’ve been playing this sport for 10 years, and I realized that I’m never going to suit up again. To win in my last game means everything.”
