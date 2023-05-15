HOMER CITY, Pa. – Dakota Bracken stretched out a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the eventual winning run on a single by Noah McCoy in the top of the ninth to give Marion Center a 3-2 win over Northern Cambria and its second straight Heritage Conference baseball championship on Monday night at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
“We played a big part of this season with a chip on our shoulder,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said. “Nobody thought we would be here. We knew we were up against a tough team in Northern Cambria, but we came through when we had to and it feels great for these guys.”
Bracken sent a line drive off the glove of Colts’ third baseman Caleb Dolney into left field. Bracken didn’t hesitate around first base and beat the throw from left fielder Josh Yachtis on a close play at second base. He scored two batters later.
“Our first-base coach made it sound like the ball was at the fence,” Bracken said. “I turned the corner and saw that was not the case, so I just got on my horse and tried to get in there, and I did.”
Bracken was also instrumental in holding the speedy Colts, who came in with 72 stolen bases on the season, off of the base paths. The senior pitched the first six innings, allowing three singles and two unearned runs while striking out nine.
“I thought if we could get five or six innings out of Dakota we would be in good shape,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said. “He likes pitching off this mound and I think that showed tonight.”
Alex Stewart worked a full count on Northern Cambria starter Shaun Gisler, fouled off six straight pitches and finally earned a walk on the 12 pitches of his first inning at-bat. Stewart advanced to third on a sharp single off the bat of Parker Black and scored on a wild pitch to put the Stingers in front 1-0.
Bracken made it 2-0 after taking second on a two-base error, advancing to third on fielders interference, and scored on Stewart’s pop-fly RBI that found grass behind third base.
Northern Cambria tied it in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring a pair of runs on just one hit. Gisler sliced a single between third and shortstop and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. The Colts starting pitcher advanced to third base on a Bracken wild pitch and scored one batter later on a deep drive by Brad Valeria that was scored an error.
Gisler was effective pitching into the sixth inning before being relieved by Evan Wiewiora. Gisler struck out six batters through five innings, Wiewiora, who took the loss, fanned four in four innings of relief
“Our bats weren’t going for us today,” Colts coach Brian Bougher said. “The kids were amped up and a little over excited for this one and they weren’t as patient on some at-bats, but they will be ready for districts. We will get our bats going.”
The Stingers, who defeated United last season in the title game, have now earned the Heritage title four times since 2000.
Both Northern Cambria and Marion Center will host District 6 Class 2A playoff games later this week.
