HOMER CITY, Pa. – Ty Ryen pitched six hitless innings and reliever Braden Reichenbach finished off a one-hitter as Marion Center beat United 3-1 in the Heritage Conference baseball championship game on Monday night at First Commonwealth Field.
Ryen struck out 11 batters and walked four. He threw 101 pitches, 62 for strikes, as Marion Center improved to 14-0.
Skyler Olp had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Stingers. Ryen had a double. Dakota Bracken walked twice and scored twice.
Joe Marino doubled for United’s only hit. He drove in Isaac Worthington, who had reached base on a walk to lead off the top of the seventh for the Lions (10-6).
Reichenbach retired the final two hitters via strikeout to seal the championship for Marion Center.
