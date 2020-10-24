MARION CENTER — Northern Cambria managed just 149 total yards in a 13-0 loss to Marion Center in a District 6 Class 2A football playoff game on Saturday night at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium.
The third-seeded Stingers held the Colts to 49 rushing yards in the rematch of an Oct. 9 Heritage Conference game. Quarterback Mike Hoover completed 2 of 5 passes in the first half for 29 yards before he took a heavy shot to the ribs late in the second quarter. He did not return.
"I'm proud of our team. They have nothing to be ashamed about," Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. "They fought, and battled the entire game. Sure, they made some mistakes. But I felt they overcame them and they didn't let them get in the way, which happened last time.
"They didn't see it as an obstacle; they saw it as a challenge. And they rose to that challenge. And for that I'm proud of them. And I said, 'If this is your last game or not, you're going to walk off this field knowing you gave everything you had for each other and yourself.' "
Shutty said he hopes his team can schedule one more game before season's end. The Colts have yet to play Homer-Center, Purchase Line and Saltsburg in the conference. Shutty said he will probably seek a non-conference opponent for the coming weekend.
"I know that was the plan, for us to pick up at least one more game," he said. "I think our seniors don't want to go out like that. I think they want another stab at walking off with a win. So I want to make that happen if I can."
The Colts received a glimmer of hope from backup quarterback Owen Bougher. He overcame a shaky start, and completed 7 of 14 passes for 76 yards. He was intercepted twice.
"I thought Owen Bougher played really well. He showed a lot of poise, coming in at halftime. We started to open it up a little bit, and he started doing well," Shutty said. "He's really starting to develop, and he's starting to get this game."
Marion Center, which had won its previous meeting against the Colts 28-7, met a more determined defense in the rematch. The Stingers managed only two first-quarter field goals from Braden Reichenbach (25 and 34 yards).
Stingers coach Adam Rising expected better from his offense.
"I think a lot of times it was us shooting ourselves in the foot. They obviously did some nice things on defense; give them credit," Rising said. "(They made) some adjustments and brought a lot of pressure and a lot of blitzes."
Northern Cambria, however, failed to generate much offense until its final possession. The Colts totaled five first downs, including two in the first half.
Owen Prasko led the Colts with 30 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Isaac Noll managed 3 yards on 8 carries. He led Northern Cambria, however, with six receptions for 48 yards.
"We played tough. It's on me. I'm the play-caller; and we couldn't get anything going," Shutty said. "They took (the running game) away, from tackle to tackle. We tried to get outside, but it's tough on that defense. They're a really aggressive defense, and they have some big guys up front that we just could not seem to get locked up."
The Stingers made it a two-possession game when Ty Ryen found TJ Lynn for a 20-yard touchdown connection midway through the second quarter. Ryen completed 12 of 20 passes for 107 yards.
"It wasn't the prettiest win. But we'll take it for a playoff win," Rising said.
Marion Center plays Cambria Heights in a quarterfinal-round game on Friday or Saturday. The Highlanders, who are scheduled to join the Heritage Conference in 2021, advanced after they were awarded a victory by forfeit against Southern Huntingdon.
"From the scouting reports I've got on Cambria Heights, they're a team that's about three yards and a cloud of dust," Rising said. "They're very run-heavy."
