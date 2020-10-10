MARION CENTER – Northern Cambria has been living on the edge in the first month of the high school football season, but, like Houdini, the Colts have continually been finding a way to make it out alive.
The Colts’ propensity to play with fire finally caught up with them on Friday night.
Unbeaten Marion Center took advantage of great field position to score on two long Ty Ryen passes in the first 6 minutes, and Northern Cambria wasn’t able to respond, falling 28-7 in Heritage Conference action at Mallino Stadium.
“They outphysicalled us,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We pride ourselves on playing tough football, being physical, and just wearing down teams. Tonight, we were the ones that were worn down. We were the ones that were beat up a little bit.”
The Colts fell to 4-1. They’d come from behind to win in their previous three victories.
This time, though, the host Stingers defense always seemed one step ahead. Marion Center opened the game with two fourth-down stops in three possessions and came up with a goal-line stand to end the first half. The Stingers forced two turnovers, recorded four sacks and held a Colts offense averaging around 400 yards to 211 yards.
Northern Cambria didn’t have a first down until the last minute of the first half, after which it trailed 15-0. The Colts were down by 22 when Ryen plunged in from the 1 to cap the first possession of the second half.
“They brought a lot of pressure up front and made it hard for our guys to figure out what they were doing,” Northern Cambria senior quarterback Mike Hoover said. “Whenever we’re having trouble running the ball, we need to throw well, but we had trouble getting going in the pass game.”
After getting turned back at the Marion Center 1 as time ran out in the first half, Northern Cambria showed signs of life, getting on the board on Hoover’s 35-yard read-option run and drawing into scoring position on Owen Prasko’s 58-yard bolt up the middle after a defensive stop.
Two penalties, however, squelched the Colt threat. Justin Peterson scored on a 8-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to ice the contest.
Marion Center improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.
“It’s huge,” Stingers coach Adam Rising said. “From a confidence standpoint, these kids have been in the program for three years. They believe in winning.”
Ryen finished 10 of 18 passing for 169 yards. Two of his first three passes went for touchdowns.
“At the beginning of the season, no one respected Marion Center football. After going 4-0 and beating another undefeated team, I think we’re finally getting the respect that we deserve,” Ryen said.
Things started well enough for the Colts, as they were at midfield after Prasko’s 8-yard run on their opening offensive play.
Things quickly took a negative turn, though. The Stingers threw Isaac Noll back for a loss running from the wildcat out of a jumbo formation, and Marion Center cashed it in eight plays later when Justin Peterson made a terrific catch in coverage for a 37-yard touchdown.
Marion Center got the ball back at 6:12 of the opening period after Northern Cambria’s next snap ended in disaster when Hoover and the ball got bumped by the man in motion and the Stingers recovered the fumble. Ryan hooked up with T.J. Lynn, who left two Colt defenders trailing, from 35 yards out on the next play for a 13-0 Marion Center lead.
Even when Northern Cambria made something happen, it turned out to the hosts’ advantage. A Colt goal-line stand in the second quarter wound up in two points for the Stingers when Hoover was unable to get out of the end zone on a third-down broken play. Then, following Gavin Dumm’s blocked punt, Northern Cambria advanced the ball to the Marion Center 1 with 2.1 seconds on the clock.
The Stingers, though, stuffed Noll for a 2-yard loss as time expired in the half, leaving them with a 15-0 advantage.
It doesn’t get easier for Northern Cambria next week – the Colts are scheduled to host 5-0 Penns Manor.
“We have to go back (to practice) Monday, come together, and work hard,” Hoover said.
