PORTAGE, Pa. – After suffering a loss to Marion Center earlier this season, the Portage Area High School girls basketball team knew how potent the Stingers were heading into Thursday’s District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal.
No. 10 seed Marion Center, battle-tested thanks to an aggressive nonconference schedule, proved its mettle on the road at No. 2 seed Portage. After being tied at 45-all, the Stingers remained calm down the stretch and drained 8 of 10 foul shots in the final 3:04 to defeat Portage 53-45 and secure a spot in the upcoming PIAA tournament.
“The biggest thing is the seeding doesn’t really mean anything to us just because we’ve seen these teams,” said Marion Center coach Amy Trimble, whose team also defeated Portage 59-57 at home on Jan. 13. “A lot of these teams in the district playoffs are Heritage teams. Our season was tough. We played some really, really big schools this year. We played Norwin, Hazleton, DuBois. Those are a little out of our range, but we really competed with them. Our record and our seeding doesn’t really show what we’re capable of.”
Marion Center (14-10), which will play another Heritage Conference foe United on Monday, junior guard Lydia Miller led all scorers with 26 points. She made four 3-pointers and went 12-for-14 from the foul line.
“I’ll tell you what, she’s a hard worker,” Trimble said. “She’s definitely one that I would rather have on my team than play against. Whether she’s hitting or not, there’s just so many other things that she’s doing.”
Marion Center’s Kaelee Elkin provided 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Mya Lipsie snared 14 boards.
Portage finished at 17-7. Thursday’s loss was the first time the Mustangs did not advance to the district/subregional semifinals since 2016. Portage won district crowns in 2020 and 2022 and were a PIAA semifinalist this past season.
Senior guard Ari Wozniak totaled 17 points, and junior forward Jenna Burkett added 11.
“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “I think we’re very similar makeup-wise, not a lot of height with more speed and athleticism.
“Marion Center is a 10-seed and very deceiving. You can just throw that out the window. You look at their body of work this year, the games they won and the very close losses against very good teams.”
There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the contest.
The Heritage squads were tied at 16 and 29-all after the first and second quarters, respectively.
A back-and-forth third quarter ensued. Marion Center scored the first six points, but Portage tallied the next seven for what turned out to be its final lead of the game. Marion Center replied with a 7-0 surge to lead 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Burkett’s three-point play and Wozniak’s layup forged a tie at 45-all. However, Miller made 8 of 10 from the foul line in the final quarter to help put the game away.
Marion Center won the rebounding edge.
“It was huge,” Hudak said of the disparity on the glass. “There’s three parts to rebounding. There’s the feel, find and fetch. A lot of times, we’re doing two of them and not getting the ball. You got to get off the floor, you got to go get it.
"To see them get two, three opportunities to put it in, it’s really frustrating. You make a stop and you get them in that situation then you don’t get to clear it and go the other way, it really wears on you both physically and mentally.”
Portage went just 4-for-26 from the field in the second half. Wozniak made two of those field goals. Marion Center outscored the Mustangs 24-17 in the final 16 minutes.
"This is the nerves game," said Hudak, who team previously played on Feb. 6. "This is the game you got to get. You get it, you’re extending your season by a couple weeks and a couple games. If you fall short, it’s really tough. It’s really tough for our seniors. It’s really tough in the locker room. A lot of tears in there right now. It’s tough to lose the last one.”
Despite making 1 of 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter, Marion Center prevailed by calmly making free throws.
The Mustangs made two crucial turnovers in the final minute. Portage was held scoreless over the final 3:32.
Portage will lose the services of seniors Maddy Hudak and Wozniak.
“I love our girls," Lance Hudak said. "I’ve been a part of their basketball lives since they were in kindergarten. My two seniors, who were brought up with the other coaches since kindergarten, I just love them all."
Lance Hudak believes playing in the rugged Heritage Conference will prepare his teams in the future.
"It’s a whole new experience for us playing in the Heritage Conference," Lance Hudak said. "Night in and night out, you have to bring it. A lot of people say, you have five or six losses. Yeah, they’re quality losses. These are really good teams we’re playing. It just so happened you meet one of your conference foes in the quarterfinal game and they get the best of you."
Lance Hudak took blame for Portage’s sudden close to a promising season.
“First of all, myself, I saw a lot of potential,” Hudak said. “We had high goals. Personally, I believe I didn’t get us there. That comes back on me. I don’t feel I did a good job with these girls, having them reach their potential this year.”
