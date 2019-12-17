PITTSBURGH – Oscar Marin is the new pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team announced the move on Tuesday. Marin replaces Ray Searage, who was fired in October as part of a massive overhaul of the club’s leadership following a last-place finish in the NL Central.
The 37-year-old Marin spent last season as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers. Previous coaching stops include a two-year stint as minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners.
Marin compiled six years of experience as an instructor in the Texas farm system from 2010-2016, serving as pitching coach at High-A High Desert (2016), Low-A Hickory (2014-15), Rookie Spokane (2013) and with the Arizona League Rangers (2010-12) after joining the organization midway through the 2010 season.
During the six-year span, Marin was part of three championships; the Arizona League in 2012, the South Atlantic League in 2015 and the California League in 2016. In addition, he captured South Atlantic League Coach of the Year honors with Hickory.
Prior to joining the Rangers in 2010, Marin served as pitching coach and pitching coordinator for Harvard-Westlake School in California from 2008-09. His coaching career began at Los Angeles Valley College, overseeing the pitching staff in 2006-07.
Justin Meccage, who served as assistant pitching coach in 2018-19, will assume the duties of bullpen coach in 2020.
Marin takes over a staff that has plenty of questions to answer heading into 2020. Ace Jameson Taillon will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and the team will likely need a new closer with Felipe Vazquez jailed on numerous felony charges stemming from an improper sexual relationship with a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.