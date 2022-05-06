ALTOONA, Pa. – Hailey Rios’ event coach wasn’t overly eager to have Somerset Area High School track and field’s meal ticket hanging out in the cold and running in a steady and sometimes heavy rain at Mansion Park Stadium on Friday afternoon.
After all, the conditions convinced more than half the teams scheduled to compete at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic to stay home, including six of the nine from The Tribune-Democrat coverage area slated to participate.
Rios, though, was part of a skeleton team the Golden Eagles sent on the long van ride. It’s been that willingness to put in the extra work that’s made her one of the best track and field athletes in the state this spring and a Division I prospect, and she wasn’t about to let a little deluge deter her from a chance to perform.
“Honestly, I was just trying to stay warm,” said the compact, muscular Rios, wearing a winter beanie cap and a jacket to protect her from the harsh elements. “My coach didn’t want me to come, but I wanted to compete.”
Rios only took part in two events, winning one and pushing her competition to a meet record to hold her off in the other despite the conditions.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Jake Harker and Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay were the only double winners from the area. Harker prevailed in the Class 2A boys’ discus and shot put. Zitnay captured the boys’ Class 2A 100- and 200-meter dashes.
The meet, which usually attracts in the neighborhood of 50 schools, is broken into enrollment classifications. However, because of the rain, this year’s schedule was adjusted, with only event finals, even in the field events, and the pole vault wasn’t held.
Rios flashed a time of 12.67 seconds in the Class 3A 100 meters, winning by 0.18 over Altoona’s Ashtyn Hileman.
It took Indiana’s Abbie Huey setting one of two records at the meet to deny Rios a double win. Rios turned in a time of 25.97 in the 200, while Huey posted a 25.1.
Rios actually already had a sub-25-second time in the 200 this spring, while it was Huey’s best result.
It was one of the few disappointments in the last couple of months for Rios.
“I don’t even know. Where I am at the state now is definitely like a ‘wow’ factor,” Rios said after taking a few seconds to contemplate. “From last year, when I wasn’t where I am now, it’s definitely shocking. This is probably the toughest season, as far as weather, so I’m really happy with how I’m doing.”
This season, the Golden Eagles senior has beaten her own school records in the 100 and 200 in addition to setting a Somerset girls’ long jump mark and placing third at the prestigious Penn Relays with a leap of 19 feet, 2 inches.
“She’s had quite the spring,” Somerset coach James Hemminger said. “We knew she was ready. She works out year-round in the gym and on the track.
“I think I saw (her potential) during COVID, because she was one of the few kids still putting in the time and the work.”
Rios only was the second athlete Somerset ever has sent to the Penn Relays. She still seems somewhat awestruck by the experience.
“It was awesome to be there. I went in seeded 11th. I came out third against some insane competition. I wasn’t expecting to go against Jamaicans. Being able to beat one of them was awesome,” Rios said.
It would be fair to say Rios has made a name for herself now. She only has a scholarship offer so far from Kent State, but Pitt and Penn are among the colleges that have been trying to get her to schedule a visit since Penn Relays.
“Since she got that Penn Relays mark, they’ve been coming, hounding,” Hemminger said.
“I just had a call from the coach at South Carolina last night,” Rios said.
Rios took up track in seventh grade, following in the footsteps of her older brother, Tyler.
“When I was a freshman, I started at 13.8. I was 13.0 by the end of the season. I really liked the strides I was making. My coach saw something in me, which was weird, because I didn’t see it then, but he saw potential,” Rios said.
Rios wasn’t the only area athlete to win in the rain-diminished field. Harker garnered gold in the 2A boys’ shot with a best throw of 43-1. The junior followed that up with a distance of 116-6 in his first attempt at the shot put, which turned out to be the best result of the meet by 14 inches.
“I was surprised. I didn’t think I’d be able to get it out 116 in the wet and the weather. I had to use a rubber disc so I could get a good grip,” Harker said. “It was about 3 feet less (than my PR), but I’ll take it. I’m just trying to get the throws in. Districts and (Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference) championships are right around the corner.”
Zitnay, meanwhile, ran a season-best 23.08 to clip Kane’s Jack Bell in the 2A boys’ 200 for his second win of the meet. Earlier, he clocked 11.34 to beat Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean to the finish by a hundredth of a second in the 2A boys’ 100. Westmont's Billy Droz took third.
Droz also was runner-up in the high jump.
Westmont’s Derek George and Ryan Kovach battled for the top spot for most of the first three laps of the 1600 before settling for second and third, respectively, when Marion Center’s Dillon Green tracked them down and overtook them at the end. George finished second in the half-mile.
The Hilltoppers' 400 relay team placed second.
The Hilltoppers finished third in the 2A boys’ team standings. Bishop Carroll was sixth.
On the girls side, Westmont’s Julie Kane took home gold in the 2A triple jump with a best leap of 33-9 1/4. She won by more than 6 inches.
Kane also placed second in the long jump to Punxsutawney’s Kierstin Riley.
The Hilltoppers’ Avari Admire placed third in the 2A 1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.