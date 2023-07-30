The managers of Johnstown’s two AAABA Tournament representatives are counting on the competitiveness in this year’s Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League to translate to on-field success this week.
Entering the final day of the JCBL regular season, only two games in the standings separated the first and fourth-place teams.
Martella’s Pharmacy and Mainline Pharmacy finished tied for first place with 17-11 records. Martella’s Pharmacy won the tiebreaker. Laurel Auto Group (16-12) was third and O (15-13) was fourth.
“The league overall made our team and Mainline and everybody else better,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Games this year were competitive. There were very few 10-run rule games. I think we’re prepared to play in those close contests.
“We found the value of what you can do in the eighth and ninth innings versus what you do in seven (innings).”
Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal had a similar perspective on the tight race and how it might benefit both of the Johnstown teams during the grueling tournament week.
“The last week of the regular season, out of the top four teams, you could be in first place or fourth place depending on how things shook out,” Rubal said. “It was awesome having the competitive games the entire season.
“There was not a team just running over people like Paul Carpenter and Martella’s did for a couple years. Also, teams were not getting run over by those PCs or Martella’s.
“Having the competitive games and the ups and downs throughout the entire seven innings, nine innings now, is something that helps us going into the tournament.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors ended a successful run in the league after finishing as national runner-up in the 2022 AAABA Tournament.
Paul Carpenter reached the AAABA Tournament championship game three times, falling in 2016, 2017 and 2022.
Manager Dave Sheriff’s teams dominated the local league over the previous two seasons.
Martella’s Pharmacy had its own dominant run that included the franchise winning the only AAABA Tournament title in the host city’s history in 2018.
Opening night festivities: The opening night celebration will include the traditional parade of 14 teams that are not playing on Monday night.
The Flood City Corvette Club will bring 32 AAABA Ambassadors into the stadium at the conclusion of a pre-game parade featuring players and ambassadors.
Syd Petro will sing the Star Spangled Banner.
On Tuesday night, the Classic Vinyl Band will perform a concert at the Point from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night will be The Learning Lamp backpack night.
Fans will receive a $1 discount for donating a non-perishable food item.
Familiar voices: The veteran AAABA Tournament radio tandem of Don Stanton and John DeFazio will call the night games involving Johnstown franchises throughout tournament week.
Stanton will call his 36th AAABA Tournament, and DeFazio will work in his 38th AAABA event.
The Johnstown entry night games will be carried on WCRO 1230 AM and 102.9 FM. Visit wcroradio.com or use the Lightner App.
Stanton also serves as commissioner of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. He was a star pitcher in the 1970s who pitched two no-hitters in the local league but ironically didn’t have a chance to play in the AAABA Tournament.
DeFazio currently is an assistant baseball coach at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
He formerly served as head coach of the Crimson Crushers program, leading the team to a district title.
Mazeroski bat: Mike Migut, proprietor of Valley Printing in Johnstown, and his family once again donated sports memorabilia to be included in a giveaway on the second night of the tournament.
An autographed Bill Mazeroski baseball bat will be given away in a drawing of names submitted on ticket stubs to the game.
Mazeroski hit the game-winning and World Series-clinching walk-off home run as the Pittsburgh Pirates upset the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series at the former Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
“The AAABA Tournament is such an important part of Johnstown’s history,” Migut said.
“We appreciate all of the time and effort put in by the Johnstown Oldtimers and all the teams in the tournament. We always try to do our part to help in any way we can.”
Mazeroski was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2001.
Previously, the Migut family had donated autographed Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates memorabilia to help the Johnstown Oldtimers and AAABA Tournament.
Double duty: In addition to the two Johnstown franchises, this year’s 16-team field will include two entrees from both Altoona and Brooklyn.
Altoona-1 Cumming Motors and Altoona-2 Johnston Realty will represent the Blair County city.
Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays and Brooklyn-2 Cougars are both in the field.
The duplication became necessary after the North Carolina franchise the Disco Turkeys dropped out after their second season in the tournament this past year.
The colorful Disco Turkeys team had success on the field and were popular off it in 2021.
Last year, the number of players participating and the number of wins each dropped.
The Disco Turkeys went 0-3 and failed to advance out of pool play in 2022. In its 2021 tournament debut, North Carolina was 2-2 and took home the AAABA Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
