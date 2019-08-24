BOSWELL – The North Star Cougars defense pitched a shutout and Ty Maluchnik ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns to give North Star a season-opening 21-0 victory over the visiting Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays.
“These kids are looking to change the momentum of this team,” North Star coach Wes Berkebile said. “These kids had a rough season last year. We have some size on the line this year, and they have quick feet.
“Ty is going to have a breakout year this year, and he runs really hard and hits the hole fast.”
Things couldn’t have started much better for the Cougars.
On the Blue Jays’ first play from scrimmage the snap was fumbled, and Austin Rhome fell on it to set North Star up inside the Conemaugh Valley 20-yard line.
Maluchnik got the ball early and often, finishing off the drive from the 1 to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead.
On the Blue Jays’ next series, a Noah Heltzel pass was picked off by North Star’s Alec Supanick who returned it 20 yards inside the Blue Jay 10-yard line.
It took North Star just three plays to find get on the board again as Supanick took a direct snap and ran off the right side for the score. Maluchnik added the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Blue Jays went back to work, with Noah Heltzel finding Nick Heltzel for a 68-yard gain down the middle of the field, but the hustle of Supanick paid off as he stripped the ball inside the 5-yard line and the Cougars recovered the ball to keep the Blue Jays off the board.
“We gave up some points really quick off the bat,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “It’s kind of hard to fight back after giving up 14 that quick. That Supanick kid is something else.
“We didn’t expect to see his speed out there at safety to be what it is, we learned really quickly.”
The game settled down after that with both teams finding it difficult to move the ball for the remainder of the first half and the home team carried the 14-0 lead to the locker room.
Maluchnik carried his team on his shoulders to start the third, as he carried the ball six out of seven plays with his final carry being a 12-yard run off right tackle to extend the Cougar lead to 21-0 only 3 minutes into the third quarter.
Conemaugh Valley took its opening possession of the second half and held the ball for nine plays, but a sack on fourth down gave the ball back over to the Cougars just before the end of the third.
North Star fumbled the ball back over to the Blue Jays to begin the fourth quarter, but then it was the Cougars defense that stepped up with Hunter Berkey intercepting a Noah Heltzel pass to give the ball back to the Cougars midway through the final quarter.
All that was left was to see if Maluchnik could reach the 200-yard mark, and in the games closing seconds he broke free down the left sideline looking for the endzone but was pushed out at the 2 with only two seconds left in the game. The Cougars took a knee to run out the clock and set the final at 21-0
“I am really proud of us tonight,” Maluchnik said. “People coming to these games probably are doubting us, but we are much better this year than last year. The guys up front really opened up some big holes for me tonight.”
