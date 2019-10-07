Name: Zeth Augustine
School: Somerset
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Terri Augustine, of Somerset, and Joe Augustine, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: Win districts and a state game
Coach’s quote: “Over the first half of the season, Zeth has been focused on moving to create more space and opportunities for himself and others and that is starting to lead to the production of goals. Recently, he has moved up to being second on the team in both goals and assists.” — Somerset boys soccer coach Mark Wassilchalk
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Interstellar”
Favorite book or video game: “Rocket League”
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Reese, reading
Favorite song: “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Outside interest: Hiking
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Eagle, so I could look at the world from above.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: JuJu Smith-Schuster
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Ian Lasure
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts
How I got my start: AYSO
Future goal: To be successful in life.
