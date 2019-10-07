Zeth Augustine

Somerset senior Zeth Augustine is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. 

Name: Zeth Augustine

School: Somerset

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Terri Augustine, of Somerset, and Joe Augustine, of Somerset

Athletic achievements: Win districts and a state game

Coach’s quote: “Over the first half of the season, Zeth has been focused on moving to create more space and opportunities for himself and others and that is starting to lead to the production of goals. Recently, he has moved up to being second on the team in both goals and assists.” — Somerset boys soccer coach Mark Wassilchalk

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Interstellar”

Favorite book or video game: “Rocket League”

Favorite food: Hot wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Reese, reading

Favorite song: “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Outside interest: Hiking

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Eagle, so I could look at the world from above.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Ian Lasure

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts

How I got my start: AYSO

Future goal: To be successful in life. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

